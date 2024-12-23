Dividend 20 May 2024 14 Aug 2024 - 0.8 80 Final

Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 201h May, 2024, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of ? 0.80 /- per equity share (80%) of ? 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval by the shareholders in the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

In continuation to our earlier letter dated 7th March, 2024 we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 15th March, 2024, inter alia, has declared second interim dividend of Rs.0.70/- (70%) per equity share of Rs.1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24. The second interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration. The Record date of 23th March, 2024 as intimated earlier continues to hold good for the purpose.

