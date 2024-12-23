|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|-
|0.8
|80
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 201h May, 2024, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of ? 0.80 /- per equity share (80%) of ? 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval by the shareholders in the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Dividend
|15 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|0.7
|70
|Interim 2
|In continuation to our earlier letter dated 7th March, 2024 we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 15th March, 2024, inter alia, has declared second interim dividend of Rs.0.70/- (70%) per equity share of Rs.1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24. The second interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration. The Record date of 23th March, 2024 as intimated earlier continues to hold good for the purpose.
|Dividend
|29 Jan 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|0.7
|70
|Interim
|In continuation to our earlier letter dated 4th January, 2024 we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 291h January, 2024, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of ? 0.70/- per equity share of ? 1/- each fully paid-up (70%) for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration. Notice of Record Date. Date of Payment of Interim dividend for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Brokerage firms noted last month that all eyes would be on the number of orders that BEL secures in the second half of the current fiscal year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will play a big role in Scorpene submarine project. Building of submarines will take place jointly between French Naval Group and Mazagon Dock.Read More
Meanwhile, consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter was ₹4,605 Crore, up 15% from ₹4,009 Crore in the same time last year.Read More
With these latest orders, BEL’s total order book for the current financial year has reached ₹7,689 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
BEL shares have produced multibagger gains to investors over the last year, climbing by up to 111%. So far this year, investors have received a 57% return.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
This agreement aligns with the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives, marking BEL's entry into space products.Read More
BEL received an order worth ₹850 Crore from Cochin Shipyard to supply an indigenous multi-function radar in X band.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.