BEL Secures Fresh Defence Orders Worth ₹537 Crore Across Key Systems

The Navratna defence PSU, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Wednesday said it has bagged fresh orders worth ₹537 crore. The recent orders include communication equipment, shipborne composite communication systems, jammers, test rigs, software upgrades, simulators and systems spares along with other services.

These orders will enhance the company’s presence in the defence electronics segment, providing sustenance to its projects of strategic importance and operational activities.

Strong order-pipeline has reflected Bharat Electronics Ltd’s ability to manufacturing capability and technological leadership in the defence space. Bharat Electronics Ltd’s order book as on April 1, 2025 was at ₹71,650 crore, providing a robust visibility of execution for the company for the next few quarters.

The update, which comes on the heels of a strong March quarter performance, which saw Bharat Electronics Ltd reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹2,127 crore, an 18.4% rise on a y-o-y basis. Revenue from operations for the fourth quarter jumped 6.8% to ₹9,149.6 crore from the year earlier.

In addition to the earnings announcement, Navratna defence PSU, Bharat Electronics Ltd’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.90 per share, which is now subject to the approval of the shareholders. Drawing incessant orders and remarkable financial turnover, Bharat Electronics Ltd remains a reliable partner for India’s defence and aerospace sector.

