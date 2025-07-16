Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat on July, 16, 2025. At 1:53 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,664 which is trading at 0.11% gain than the previous close or up by 93 points. Nifty is trading at 25,216 which is a 0.08% gain or up by 20 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1572 shares advances today, whereas 1064 stocks were down. 24 stocks are in green, and 25 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the sectoral front, Nifty India Defence, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal, Nifty Energy, Nifty healthcare are trading below 1% dip. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pvt Bank, Nifty Infra are trading with a 1% gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include SBI, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Infosys. Sensex top losers are Eternal, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Tata Steel. Top gainers in Nifty include SBI, M&M, Nestle, Wipro. Top losers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, Eternal, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.15% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.29% from the last close.

