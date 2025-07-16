iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

16 Jul 2025 , 02:14 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat on July, 16, 2025. At 1:53 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,664 which is trading at 0.11% gain than the previous close or up by 93 points. Nifty is trading at 25,216 which is a 0.08% gain or up by 20 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1572 shares advances today, whereas 1064 stocks were down. 24 stocks are in green, and 25 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the sectoral front, Nifty India Defence, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal, Nifty Energy, Nifty healthcare are trading below 1% dip. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pvt Bank, Nifty Infra are trading with a 1% gain.

Top gainers in Sensex include SBI, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Infosys. Sensex top losers are Eternal, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Tata Steel. Top gainers in Nifty include SBI, M&M, Nestle, Wipro. Top losers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, Eternal, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel.  In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 0.15% while the BSE Small cap Index is up by 0.29% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Indian Benchmark Index
  • Indian Stock Market News
  • market update
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • stock market update
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Shilpa Medicare’s Bengaluru units gets USFDA clearance

Shilpa Medicare’s Bengaluru units gets USFDA clearance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|02:18 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Just Dial Q1 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹160 Crore

Just Dial Q1 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹160 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:52 PM
Dixon Technologies to Form JV with Chongqing Yuhai for Precision Component Manufacturing

Dixon Technologies to Form JV with Chongqing Yuhai for Precision Component Manufacturing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:34 PM
HDB Financial posts 2% YoY decline in Q1 net profit

HDB Financial posts 2% YoY decline in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:04 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.