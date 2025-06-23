iifl-logo
BEL secures defence orders worth ₹585 Crore

23 Jun 2025 , 10:55 AM

Bharat Electronics Limited announced that it has secured orders worth ₹585 Crore since its previous disclosures on June 5, 2025. The order is related to a wide range of systems, including fire control and sighting systems for missiles, jammers, communication equipment, critical spares, and related services.

This comes after a significant strategic move announced by BEL on June 6 where the company informed of a MoU with Tata Electronics to pursue semiconductor and electronics initiatives jointly. As part of the agreement, the two companies plan to identify and develop complete solutions through semiconductor fabrication (fab), OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test). This also includes chip design, in alignment with India’s national objective of bolstering self-reliance in high-tech manufacturing.

Earlier on June 4, BEL also announced contracts worth ₹537 Crore for advanced systems, this may include communication equipment, advanced systems, composite shipborne communications systems, software, jammers, spares, test rigs, and related services. 

With these orders, BEL reinforces its defence electronic portfolio and strengthens its manufacturing footprint through strategic and operations defence verticals.

In June, the company also received orders worth ₹2,323 Crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Garden Reach Shipbuilders. This included a supply base and depot level spares for missile systems on Indian Navy vessels.

