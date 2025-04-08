BEL secures contract for advanced electronic warfare suite

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) informed the bourses and shareholders that it has secured a mega contract worth ₹2,210 Crore (excluding taxes). The Navratna defence PSU has received the stated contract from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for the Indian Air Force’s Mi-17V5 helicopters.

The company said that the advanced EW suite has been diligently designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Centre for Airborne Systems and Integrated Defence Combat Systems (CASDIC) and will be manufactured by BEL.

The system includes a Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), a Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS), and CounterMeasure Dispensing System (CMDS). All these systems are designed to improve the survivability of IAF helicopters in adverse environments by detecting and countering radar and missile threats.

This strategic contract is a major uplift to self-reliance of India in defence technology and marks a significant milestone in the PSU’s continual support to the armed forces. With this order, BEL’s total order intake for the current financial year has now increased to ₹2,803 Crore.

BEL maintained its commitment to deliver cutting-edge, indigenous defence solutions and highlighted the importance of EW suite in bolstering the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

