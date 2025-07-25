iifl-logo

Bharat Electronics bags order worth ₹563 Crore

25 Jul 2025 , 11:50 AM

Bharat Electronics announced that it has received orders worth ₹563 Crore since its last disclosure on June 30, 2025.

The new orders spread across a range of critical defence equipment and systems. This includes the national maritime domain awareness system, inertial navigation systems for guns, and advanced communication equipment.

As per the company’s filing, the other order components include active antenna array units, seekers, target acquisition, satcom interception systems, spares, jammers, and related services.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Bharat Electronics posted a net profit of ₹2,127 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged a net profit of ₹1,797 Crore. The street estimates pegged a profit of ₹1,813 Crore.

The business said that its revenue from operations came in better than expected. It registered a 6.8% growth against ₹8,564 Crore in the year-ago period.

The business said that its operating EBITDA registered a 23.20% year-on-year growth to ₹2,816 Crore. In the same quarter of the previous year, the business posted an EBITDA of ₹2,286 Crore.

The EBITDA margin improved significantly to 30.80% against 26.70% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The PSU posted a turnover of ₹8,850.42 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. This was higher than ₹8,335.01 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

