Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Date of Board Meeting to consider and approve inter alia Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Date of Board Meeting to consider and approve inter alia Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Intimation of Appointment of Chairman and Managing Director and Change in Director.

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 2 May 2024

BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 20th May 2024 to consider and approve inter alia Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and also to consider recommendation of final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Intimation of Final Dividend Recommended by the Board of Directors. Intimation of Appointment of Cost Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting date for considering second Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. In continuation to our earlier letter dated 7th March, 2024 we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 15th March, 2024, inter alia, has declared second interim dividend of Rs.0.70/- (70%) per equity share of Rs.1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24. The second interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration. The Record date of 23th March, 2024 as intimated earlier continues to hold good for the purpose. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 4 Jan 2024