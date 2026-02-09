Union Budget 2026 - Winners and Losers

Table of Content
The Union Budget 2026 stands out as a future-facing, productivity-led Budget, deeply inspired by ideas from the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. With a strong focus on manufacturing, MSMEs, infrastructure, healthcare, and technology, this Budget lays the foundation for long-term economic resilience amid global volatility.
At its core, the Government’s Sankalp is anchored in three Kartavya, starting with accelerating economic growth by enhancing competitiveness, innovation, and self-reliance.
For investors and businesses, this Budget clearly signals where capital, policy support, and growth will flow over the next decade.
Union Budget 2026 signals a decisive shift from consumption-led growth to capacity creation and productivity enhancement. The Government of India has chosen to channel resources toward manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, MSME scaling and sustainability, sectors with long-term multiplier effects, while being willing to accept near-term pain in areas such as FMCG and capital market intermediaries through higher levies and transaction costs. For investors and businesses, the message is unambiguous: follow sustained public capex, industrial policy support and structural reforms rather than short-term sentiment.
As India moves toward its Viksit Bharat ambition, companies aligned with formalisation, domestic value creation and global competitiveness are best positioned to emerge as long-term winners, even as selective sectors navigate short-term adjustments.
