Union Budget 2026 - Winners and Losers

The Union Budget 2026 stands out as a future-facing, productivity-led Budget, deeply inspired by ideas from the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. With a strong focus on manufacturing, MSMEs, infrastructure, healthcare, and technology, this Budget lays the foundation for long-term economic resilience amid global volatility.

At its core, the Government’s Sankalp is anchored in three Kartavya, starting with accelerating economic growth by enhancing competitiveness, innovation, and self-reliance.

For investors and businesses, this Budget clearly signals where capital, policy support, and growth will flow over the next decade.

Big Picture Themes That Drive the Budget

Manufacturing-led growth & import substitution

MSME scale-up and liquidity

Infrastructure + logistics transformation

Healthcare, biopharma & medical tourism

Clean energy, sustainability & CCUS

Capital market deepening

Sectors That Will Benefit the Most

1) Biopharma & Healthcare

Budget Allocation

₹10,000 crore over 5 years under Biopharma SHAKTI

3 new NIPERs + 7 upgraded

1,000+ accredited clinical trial sites

Strengthening CDSCO for faster global approvals

5 Regional Medical Tourism Hubs

100,000 Allied Health Professionals over 5 years

Why This Sector Wins

Shift from communicable to lifestyle diseases

Push for biologics & biosimilars manufacturing

Export competitiveness + affordability

2) Semiconductors & Electronics Manufacturing

Budget Allocation

₹40,000 crore (enhanced from ₹22,919 crore)

Launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0

Focus on:

Equipment & materials

Full-stack Indian IP

Industry-led R&D and training centres

Why This Sector Wins

Import substitution

China+1 manufacturing strategy

Strong policy continuity

3) Capital Goods, Construction & Containers

Budget Allocation

₹10,000 crore over 5 years for container manufacturing

New schemes for:

Hi-Tech Tool Rooms (CPSE-led)

Construction & Infrastructure Equipment (CIE)

Why This Sector Wins

Backbone of industrial productivity

Rising infra execution

Export-ready manufacturing ecosystem

4) Textiles, Apparel & Rural Industries

Key programmes funded through Central schemes:

National Fibre Scheme

Textile Expansion & Employment Scheme

Samarth 2.0 (skilling)

Mega Textile Parks (challenge mode)

Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative

Why This Sector Wins

Employment-intensive

Export competitiveness

Rural income generation

5) Infrastructure, Logistics & Transportation

₹12.2 lakh crore public capex (FY27)

Dedicated Freight Corridors (East–West)

20 new National Waterways (5 years)

Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme

7 High-Speed Rail Corridors

Why This Sector Wins

Lower logistics cost

Faster freight movement

Strong multiplier effect

6) MSMEs & SME Financing

₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund

₹2,000 crore top-up to Self-Reliant India Fund

Credit guarantees for TReDS

Securitisation of MSME receivables

Why This Sector Wins

Easier equity + liquidity access

Faster cash cycle

Formalisation boost

7) Green Tech, CCUS & Sustainability

₹20,000 crore over 5 years for CCUS technologies

Coverage across power, steel, cement, refineries & chemicals

Why This Sector Wins

Climate alignment

Industrial decarbonisation

Long-term regulatory support

Sectors That Will Impact the Most

1) FMCG

Key Budget Measures Impacting the Sector

TCS rate on alcoholic liquor doubled

Increase in excise duties on tobacco products

No major personal income tax relief

No meaningful GST rationalisation to stimulate consumption

Why This Sector Loses

Higher duties directly pressure volumes and margins, especially in tobacco and liquor

Cost inflation likely to be passed on to consumers, risking demand slowdown

Absence of tax relief limits discretionary spending growth

Near-term earnings visibility weak for staple-heavy FMCG players

2) Exchange & Brokerage Stock

Key Budget Measures Impacting the Sector

STT on equity futures increased from 0.02% to 0.05% (+150%)

STT on options premium raised from 0.10% to 0.15% (+50%)

No compensatory measures to boost trading participation

Why This Sector Loses

Derivatives contribute a large share of exchange volumes and brokerage revenues

Higher transaction costs discourage high-frequency and retail trading

Lower volumes could compress operating leverage and profitability

Near-term earnings growth likely to remain subdued

Union Budget 2026 signals a decisive shift from consumption-led growth to capacity creation and productivity enhancement. The Government of India has chosen to channel resources toward manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, MSME scaling and sustainability, sectors with long-term multiplier effects, while being willing to accept near-term pain in areas such as FMCG and capital market intermediaries through higher levies and transaction costs. For investors and businesses, the message is unambiguous: follow sustained public capex, industrial policy support and structural reforms rather than short-term sentiment.

As India moves toward its Viksit Bharat ambition, companies aligned with formalisation, domestic value creation and global competitiveness are best positioned to emerge as long-term winners, even as selective sectors navigate short-term adjustments.