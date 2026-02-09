iifl-logo

Union Budget 2026 - Winners and Losers

Last Updated: 9 Feb 2026

The Union Budget 2026 stands out as a future-facing, productivity-led Budget, deeply inspired by ideas from the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. With a strong focus on manufacturing, MSMEs, infrastructure, healthcare, and technology, this Budget lays the foundation for long-term economic resilience amid global volatility. 

At its core, the Government’s Sankalp is anchored in three Kartavya, starting with accelerating economic growth by enhancing competitiveness, innovation, and self-reliance. 

For investors and businesses, this Budget clearly signals where capital, policy support, and growth will flow over the next decade. 

Big Picture Themes That Drive the Budget 

  • Manufacturing-led growth & import substitution 
  • MSME scale-up and liquidity 
  • Infrastructure + logistics transformation 
  • Healthcare, biopharma & medical tourism 
  • Clean energy, sustainability & CCUS 
  • Capital market deepening 

Sectors That Will Benefit the Most 

1) Biopharma & Healthcare 

Budget Allocation 

  • ₹10,000 crore over 5 years under Biopharma SHAKTI 
  • 3 new NIPERs + 7 upgraded 
  • 1,000+ accredited clinical trial sites 
  • Strengthening CDSCO for faster global approvals 
  • 5 Regional Medical Tourism Hubs 
  • 100,000 Allied Health Professionals over 5 years 

Why This Sector Wins 

  • Shift from communicable to lifestyle diseases 
  • Push for biologics & biosimilars manufacturing 
  • Export competitiveness + affordability 

 

2) Semiconductors & Electronics Manufacturing 

Budget Allocation 

  • ₹40,000 crore (enhanced from ₹22,919 crore) 
  • Launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 
  • Focus on: 
  • Equipment & materials 
  • Full-stack Indian IP 
  • Industry-led R&D and training centres 

Why This Sector Wins 

  • Import substitution 
  • China+1 manufacturing strategy 
  • Strong policy continuity 

 

3) Capital Goods, Construction & Containers 

Budget Allocation 

  • ₹10,000 crore over 5 years for container manufacturing 
  • New schemes for: 
  • Hi-Tech Tool Rooms (CPSE-led) 
  • Construction & Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) 

Why This Sector Wins 

  • Backbone of industrial productivity 
  • Rising infra execution 
  • Export-ready manufacturing ecosystem 

 

4) Textiles, Apparel & Rural Industries 

  • Key programmes funded through Central schemes: 
  • National Fibre Scheme 
  • Textile Expansion & Employment Scheme 
  • Samarth 2.0 (skilling) 
  • Mega Textile Parks (challenge mode) 
  • Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative 

Why This Sector Wins 

  • Employment-intensive 
  • Export competitiveness 
  • Rural income generation 

 

5) Infrastructure, Logistics & Transportation 

  • ₹12.2 lakh crore public capex (FY27) 
  • Dedicated Freight Corridors (East–West) 
  • 20 new National Waterways (5 years) 
  • Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme 
  • 7 High-Speed Rail Corridors 

Why This Sector Wins 

  • Lower logistics cost 
  • Faster freight movement 
  • Strong multiplier effect 

 

6) MSMEs & SME Financing 

  • ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund 
  • ₹2,000 crore top-up to Self-Reliant India Fund 
  • Credit guarantees for TReDS 
  • Securitisation of MSME receivables 

Why This Sector Wins 

  • Easier equity + liquidity access 
  • Faster cash cycle 
  • Formalisation boost 

 

7) Green Tech, CCUS & Sustainability 

  • ₹20,000 crore over 5 years for CCUS technologies 
  • Coverage across power, steel, cement, refineries & chemicals 

Why This Sector Wins 

  • Climate alignment 
  • Industrial decarbonisation 
  • Long-term regulatory support 

 

Sectors That Will Impact the Most 

1) FMCG 

Key Budget Measures Impacting the Sector 

  • TCS rate on alcoholic liquor doubled 
  • Increase in excise duties on tobacco products 
  • No major personal income tax relief 
  • No meaningful GST rationalisation to stimulate consumption 

Why This Sector Loses 

  • Higher duties directly pressure volumes and margins, especially in tobacco and liquor 
  • Cost inflation likely to be passed on to consumers, risking demand slowdown 
  • Absence of tax relief limits discretionary spending growth 
  • Near-term earnings visibility weak for staple-heavy FMCG players 

 

2) Exchange & Brokerage Stock 

Key Budget Measures Impacting the Sector 

  • STT on equity futures increased from 0.02% to 0.05% (+150%) 
  • STT on options premium raised from 0.10% to 0.15% (+50%) 
  • No compensatory measures to boost trading participation 

Why This Sector Loses 

  • Derivatives contribute a large share of exchange volumes and brokerage revenues 
  • Higher transaction costs discourage high-frequency and retail trading 
  • Lower volumes could compress operating leverage and profitability 
  • Near-term earnings growth likely to remain subdued 

Union Budget 2026 signals a decisive shift from consumption-led growth to capacity creation and productivity enhancement. The Government of India has chosen to channel resources toward manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, MSME scaling and sustainability, sectors with long-term multiplier effects, while being willing to accept near-term pain in areas such as FMCG and capital market intermediaries through higher levies and transaction costs. For investors and businesses, the message is unambiguous: follow sustained public capex, industrial policy support and structural reforms rather than short-term sentiment.

As India moves toward its Viksit Bharat ambition, companies aligned with formalisation, domestic value creation and global competitiveness are best positioned to emerge as long-term winners, even as selective sectors navigate short-term adjustments.

