All You Need to Know About Union Budget 2026

The Union Budget 2026 is one of the most important annual announcements made by the Government of India. It lays out how the country plans to earn and spend money in the coming financial year. From taxes and savings to fuel prices, infrastructure, jobs, and welfare schemes, the Union Budget influences nearly every aspect of daily life whether you’re a salaried professional, business owner, student, retiree, or investor.

Simply put, the Union Budget is the government’s financial roadmap for the year ahead. Understanding it helps citizens make better financial decisions and stay informed about where the economy is headed.

Quick Summary: What This Blog Covers

What the Union Budget is and why it is presented every year



When Union Budget 2026 will be announced



How the budget is prepared and implemented



Why the budget matters for common people



Key budget terms, concepts, and documents



What investors should keep in mind during budget season

What Is the Union Budget?

The Union Budget is an annual financial statement presented by the Government of India that estimates its income and expenditure for the upcoming financial year. It outlines how much money the government expects to earn through taxes, dividends, and other sources and how it plans to spend that money on development, welfare, defence, infrastructure, and public services.

The budget is presented every year to ensure transparency, accountability, and proper allocation of public funds. It also serves as a key policy tool, reflecting the government’s priorities and economic vision.

When Is the Union Budget 2026?

The Union Budget 2026 is presented on 1 February 2026, following the standard practice adopted in recent years. The budget speech usually begins at 11:00 AM IST and is delivered in Parliament by the Finance Minister.

Presenting the budget on 1 February allows the government sufficient time to implement new policies and tax changes before the new financial year begins on 1 April.

The Budget Preparation Process

Pre-budget rituals include stakeholder meetings with industry bodies, economists, farmers’ groups, and financial institutions. Traditionally, a “halwa ceremony” marks the final stage of budget preparation, after which the budget documents are printed under strict confidentiality.

Post-budget rituals involve parliamentary discussions, debates, and approval. Once passed, the budget proposals are implemented through notifications, circulars, and policy actions over the financial year.

Purpose of the Union Budget

The primary purpose of the Union Budget is to present a clear picture of the government’s financial position and policy priorities. It outlines expected income, planned expenditure, fiscal management strategies, and reform measures.

Through the budget, the government aims to balance economic growth, social welfare, inflation control, and fiscal discipline while addressing both short-term challenges and long-term development goals.

Why Union Budget 2026 Is Important for Common People

The Union Budget directly and indirectly affects household finances and everyday expenses. Decisions taken in the budget influence taxes, prices of essential goods, interest rates, employment opportunities, and access to public services.

Whether it’s changes in income tax slabs, increased spending on healthcare, or higher allocation for infrastructure, the budget shapes how citizens experience the economy in their daily lives.

Impact on Income, Savings, and Expenses

Budget announcements can alter income tax rules, deductions, and exemptions, affecting take-home pay. Changes in indirect taxes or subsidies influence prices of fuel, food, and utilities.

Savings instruments such as small-saving schemes, pensions, and insurance may also see changes, impacting long-term financial planning for individuals and families.

How the Budget Shapes the Economy

The Union Budget plays a critical role in driving economic growth by allocating funds to infrastructure, manufacturing, education, and innovation. Higher capital spending can boost job creation, while welfare schemes support consumption and social stability.

At a macro level, budget decisions influence inflation, borrowing costs, investor confidence, and overall economic momentum.

Union Budget 2026 – Key Highlights

Manufacturing & Export Push

Five-year income tax exemption for non-residents supplying capital goods, equipment, or tooling to toll manufacturers in bonded zones



Safe-harbour provisions for non-residents warehousing components in bonded warehouses



Deferred customs duty payment window for trusted manufacturers



Duty-free import limit for seafood processing inputs raised from 1% to 3% of previous year’s FOB export value



Duty-free import of specified inputs extended to shoe uppers (in addition to leather/synthetic footwear)



Export timeline extended from 6 months to 1 year for leather, textile garments, and footwear exporters



Basic customs duty exemption on:

Parts used in microwave oven manufacturing

Components and parts for aircraft manufacturing

Raw materials for aircraft parts used in MRO for defence units



Regular importers with trusted supply chains to be recognised under the risk management system



Electronic sealing enabled for factory-to-port export cargo clearance



One-time concessional duty window for eligible SEZ units to sell in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA)

MSME & SME Growth

Three-pronged strategy to develop MSMEs as “Champions”



Dedicated ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund



Removal of ₹10 lakh per-consignment value cap on courier exports



Education, Skills & Infrastructure

AVGC Content Creator Labs in:

15,000 secondary schools

500 colleges



Five university townships near major industrial and logistics corridors



Girls’ hostels in higher-education STEM institutions in every district



Tax & Financial Market Measures

Safe-harbour threshold for IT services increased from ₹300 crore to ₹2,000 crore



Incentive of ₹100 crore for single municipal bond issuance exceeding ₹1,000 crore



AMRUT scheme to continue



Securities Transaction Tax (STT):

Futures: increased from 0.02% to 0.05%

Options premium & exercise: raised to 0.15%



TCS under LRS for education and medical purposes reduced from 5% to 2%



Compliance & Federal Finance

ITR-1 and ITR-2 filing deadline retained at 31 July



Non-audit business cases and trusts allowed filing till 31 August



Vertical devolution to states retained at 41%



₹1.4 lakh crore allocated to states as Finance Commission Grants for FY27 (Rural, Urban Local Bodies & Disaster Management)

What Should Investors Do Around the Union Budget 2026?

For everyday investors, the Union Budget should be viewed as a long-term policy signal rather than a short-term trading trigger. While markets may react immediately to announcements, sustained investment decisions should be based on fundamentals, asset allocation, and financial goals.

Staying diversified, avoiding impulsive moves, and focusing on long-term trends such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and consumption can help investors navigate budget-related volatility calmly.

Stay Informed This Budget Season With IIFL Capital

Understanding the Union Budget is easier when insights are clear, timely, and well-explained. With expert analysis, market perspectives, and simplified explanations, IIFL Capital helps investors and market participants stay informed and confident during budget season.

As Union Budget 2026 unfolds, staying aware and well-informed can make all the difference in making thoughtful financial decisions.