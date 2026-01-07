Understanding the 70:30 Revenue-Sharing Structure in Mutual Fund Distribution

Table of Content
A revenue-sharing model is a business arrangement where income earned from commissions is shared between two or more parties based on a pre-agreed ratio. In mutual fund distribution, this model is commonly used when a primary distributor works with authorised persons or sub-agents to service clients and grow assets under management. Instead of earning separately, both parties share the trail commission generated from investments, ensuring aligned goals and ongoing income.
The 70:30 revenue-sharing structure is one of the most frequently used arrangements in mutual fund distribution. Under this model, the primary distributor retains 70% of the trail commission, while the remaining 30% is shared with authorised persons who manage client relationships or support sales. This structure enables consistent earnings, shared responsibility, and long-term business growth for both parties. This blog will cover its importance, eligibility, process, payouts, challenges, and common doubts.
The importance of the 70:30 revenue-sharing structure is generally understood based on how trail commissions operate in mutual fund distribution. Since trail commissions are linked to assets under management (AUM) and paid on an ongoing basis, distributors often use mutual fund revenue-sharing models like 70:30 to organise earnings, partnerships, and business growth in a practical way.
Based on how trail commissions typically work, this structure can deliver the following benefits:
Every asset management company sets its own criteria regarding when 70:30 revenue sharing might be applicable. But some basic criteria that mutual fund distributors should meet are as follows:
Once eligibility is confirmed, the revenue-sharing model works through a simple and transparent process. This process ensures that commissions are calculated correctly and shared smoothly.
The exact steps will vary across asset management companies. But here’s an overview of what might follow:
There are no separate fees charged for using this model. The split happens within the trail commissions already paid by the AMC. GST is applied on the full commission amount before the split. Processing is usually monthly, and some AMCs may follow slab-based structures depending on AUM levels.
|Component
|Details
|Direct Fees
|No extra fee. Split done within the trail commissions.
|Payout Cycle
|Monthly payout based on AMC timelines.
|GST Treatment
|GST applied on the full commission before splitting.
|AUM Thresholds
|Commission slabs may vary by AUM.
|Processing Method
|Automated platform-based calculations and transfers.
|Reports
|Monthly AUM and commission summaries for both parties.
Although the model is simple, some practical issues may arise related to the 70:30 revenue share in mutual fund distribution. These challenges can affect payout accuracy or delay commissions. Clear systems and agreements can easily solve them.
Common challenges and solutions:
Solution: Double-check EUIN entries and use platforms that auto-verify details.
Solution: Use automated distributor platforms and fix internal payout schedules.
Solution: Use proper accounting tools and follow updated GST rules.
Solution: Draft written contracts with clear slabs, roles, and responsibilities.
Solution: Adopt technology tools that provide real-time AUM and payout dashboards.
Solution: Maintain digital statements and share monthly reports promptly.
Yes, the 70:30 model is mainly applied to trial commissions because they are recurring and easy to split. Upfront commissions are not commonly shared under this structure due to SEBI rules.
AMC calculates AUM using daily fund values and then derives a monthly average. This average becomes the base for calculating trail commissions.
SEBI rules may change the commission rates offered by AMCs, but the agreed split between the distributor and the authorised person usually remains the same. Only payout amounts may differ if AMCs revise their structures.
Yes, an authorised person can join the model if they hold a valid EUIN and meet AMFI compliance requirements. The primary distributor must also agree to onboard them under the split.
Most AMCs do not set a minimum AUM requirement for the 70:30 model. However, some distributors may add internal limits to keep payouts meaningful and manageable.
