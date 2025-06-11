Wipro extends partnership with global food wholesaler Metro

Wipro Limited announced that it has extended its partnership with Metro AG (Metro). The pact has been extended for another 2 years.

As per the terms of agreement, Wipro will continue to provide Metro with integrated digital services across cloud, data, application development, and AI-enabled IT support services.

Wipro has been in association with Metro since 2021 as its strategic IT partner. Wipro has driven a change management programme for transformation of Metro’s entire IT landscape and significantly improved the efficiency of its business operations.

Wipro has successfully migrated 80% of Metro’s on premise infrastructure to the cloud by aligning with the company’s cloud-first strategy and partnership with multiple hyperscalers.

With this transformation, the company’s ability to respond to customer needs with agility and speed has significantly improved. Metro is also able to reduce its carbon footprint.

As part of this extension, Wipro will continue to back up Metro’s digital transformation, using the power of cloud, advanced analytics, automation, and GenAI-powered solutions.

Wipro shall carry out the transformation in close collaboration with Metro’s internal terms. It also plans to ensure alignment with business priorities.

This extension of the service contract will improve security and scalability for Metro, ensuring uninterrupted and future-ready business operations.

At around 11.30 AM, Wipro was trading 0.22% higher at ₹255.42, against the previous close of ₹254.87 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹256.47, and ₹254.10, respectively.

