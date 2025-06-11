iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Wipro extends partnership with global food wholesaler Metro

11 Jun 2025 , 11:34 AM

Wipro Limited announced that it has extended its partnership with Metro AG (Metro). The pact has been extended for another 2 years.

As per the terms of agreement, Wipro will continue to provide Metro with integrated digital services across cloud, data, application development, and AI-enabled IT support services.

Wipro has been in association with Metro since 2021 as its strategic IT partner. Wipro has driven a change management programme for transformation of Metro’s entire IT landscape and significantly improved the efficiency of its business operations.

Wipro has successfully migrated 80% of Metro’s on premise infrastructure to the cloud by aligning with the company’s cloud-first strategy and partnership with multiple hyperscalers.

With this transformation, the company’s ability to respond to customer needs with agility and speed has significantly improved. Metro is also able to reduce its carbon footprint. 

As part of this extension, Wipro will continue to back up Metro’s digital transformation, using the power of cloud, advanced analytics, automation, and GenAI-powered solutions.

Wipro shall carry out the transformation in close collaboration with Metro’s internal terms. It also plans to ensure alignment with business priorities.

This extension of the service contract will improve security and scalability for Metro, ensuring uninterrupted and future-ready business operations.

At around 11.30 AM, Wipro was trading 0.22% higher at ₹255.42, against the previous close of ₹254.87 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹256.47, and ₹254.10, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com 

Related Tags

  • wipro
  • Wipro Agreement
  • Wipro news
  • Wipro Pact
  • Wipro Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.