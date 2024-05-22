To The Members of Wipro Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Wipro Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SAs”) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTER

Key audit matter is a matter that, in our professional judgment, is of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Revenue from fixed-price contracts using the percentage-of-completion method - Refer Notes 2 (iii)(a), 3(xiii)B and 22 to the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter Description

Revenue from fixed-price contracts, including software development, and integration contracts, where the performance obligations are satisfied over time, is recognized using the percentage-of-completion method.

Use of the percentage-of-completion method requires the Company to determine the project costs incurred to date as a percentage of total estimated project costs at completion. The estimation of total project costs involves significant judgement and is assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information. In addition, provisions for estimated losses, if any, on uncompleted contracts are recorded in the period in which such losses become probable based on the total estimated project costs.

We identified the revenue recognition for fixed-price contracts where the percentage-of-completion method is used as a key audit matter because of the significant judgement involved in estimating the efforts to complete such contracts.

This estimate has a high inherent uncertainty and requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts incurred to-date and estimates of efforts required to complete the remaining performance obligations.

This required a high degree of auditor judgment in evaluating the audit evidence supporting estimated efforts to complete and a higher extent of audit effort to evaluate the reasonableness of the total estimated efforts used to recognise revenue from fixed-price contracts.

How the Key Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit

Our audit procedures related to estimates of efforts to complete for fixed-price contracts accounted using the percentage-of-completion method included the following, among others:

• We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to (1) recording of efforts incurred and estimation of efforts required to complete the remaining performance obligations, and (2) access and application controls pertaining to time recording and allocation systems, which prevents unauthorised changes to recording of efforts incurred.

• We selected a sample of fixed-price contracts with customers accounted using percentage-of-completion method and performed the following:

• Read the contract and based on the terms and conditions evaluated whether recognizing revenue over time using percentage-of-completion method was appropriate, and the contract was included in managements calculation of revenue over time.

• Evaluated the appropriateness of and consistency in the application of managements policies and methodologies to estimate progress towards satisfying the performance obligation.

• Compared efforts incurred to date with Companys estimate of efforts incurred to date to identify significant variations and evaluate whether those variations have been considered appropriately in estimating the remaining efforts to complete the contract.

• Tested the estimate for consistency with the status of delivery of milestones, customer acceptances and other related information to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require changes in estimated efforts to complete the remaining performance obligations.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Report, but does

not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of

accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes

public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by Section 1 43(3) of the Act, based on our

audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 1 64(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our

information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 201 4, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 34 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 18 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity,

including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 1 23 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions

recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 201 4 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 117366W/W-100018

Anand Subramanian

Partner

Membership number: 11081 5

UDIN: 24110815BKFIEI1111

Bengaluru

May 22, 2024

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (“THE ACT”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Wipro Limited (“the Company”) as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”)

issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit

preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 117366W/W-100018

Anand Subramanian

Partner

Membership number: 110815 UDIN: 24110815BKFIEI1111

Bengaluru May 22, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Wipro Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and

Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in Property, plant and equipment, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed / the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company

as at the balance sheet date, except for freehold land with a carrying amount of Rs. 404 million, for which the title deed has not been executed in the name of the Company pending with regulatory body for approval.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during

the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting on the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The Company has made investments in companies

during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the Company by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under Clause (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

in million

Name of Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Involved Amount not deposited as at March 31,2024 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Assistant Commissioner 1991-92 to 2014-15 48 43 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Commissioner 2004-05 to 2014-15 10 10 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Commissioner (Appeals) 1995-96 to 2012-13 13 13 The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty CESTAT 2004-05 to 2012-13 33 21 The Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty Assistant Commissioner of Customs 1994-95 to 2008-09 49 45 The Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty CESTAT 1991-92 to 2011-12 11 4

(b) The investments made during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts of principal amounts and interest have been regular as per stipulations.

(d) Based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

The Company has not made investments in Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. Further the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of

Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

Name of Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Involved Amount not deposited as at March 31,2024 The Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty Commissioner 1990-91 to 2009-10 94 90 The Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty Commissioner (Appeals) 1997-98 to 2009-10 343 308 The Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty Deputy Commissioner - Air Customs -Chennai 2009-10 5 5 The Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty Madras High Court 2009-10 4 4 The Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty Karnataka High Court 1996-97 2 2 The Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty- Penalty Karnataka High Court 2001-02 to 2004-05 2,711 2,631 Finance Act, 1994 Service tax Assistant Commissioner 2003-04 to 2014-15 368 366 Finance Act, 1994 Service tax Commissioner 2014-15 to 2017-18 214 214 Finance Act, 1994 Service tax Commissioner (Appeals) 2003-04 to 2009-10 363 17 Finance Act, 1994 Service tax CESTAT 2002-03 to 2011-12 3,083 2,669 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax- Penalty Commissioner (Appeals) 2005-06 to 2009-10 29 29 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax- Penalty Assistant Commissioner 2008-09, 2009-10 1 1 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax- Penalty CESTAT 2002-03 to 2011-12 642 642 Sales Tax / VAT Sales Tax / VAT Assistant Commissioner/ Deputy Commissioner 1986-87 to 2017-18 4,660 4,363 Sales Tax / VAT Sales Tax / VAT Commissioner (Appeals) 1988-89 to 2017-18 1,772 1,423 Sales Tax / VAT Sales Tax / VAT Additional Commissioner (Appeals) 1990 -91 to 2005-06 19 18 Sales Tax / VAT Sales Tax / VAT Commercial Tax Tribunal 1997-98 1 - Sales Tax / VAT Sales Tax / VAT Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) 2008-08, 2017-18 1 - Sales Tax / VAT Sales Tax / VAT Tamil Nadu Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal 1986-87, 1988-89, 1990-91 2 1 Sales Tax / VAT Sales Tax / VAT Karnataka Appellate Tribunal 2004-05 270 251 Sales Tax / VAT Sales Tax / VAT Tribunal 2009-10 to 2016-17 785 734 Sales Tax / VAT Sales Tax / VAT High Court 2002-03 to 2013-14 34 5 Sales Tax/ VAT Sales Tax/ VAT Supreme Court 2001-02 12 12 Sales Tax/ VAT Sales Tax/ VAT Assessing Officer 2017-18 118 118 Goods and Services Tax Goods and Services Tax Appellate Authority 2017-18 to 2021-22 979 842 Goods and Services Tax Goods and Services Tax Assistant Commissioner 2017-18 18 18 Goods and Services Tax Goods and Services Tax Joint Commissioner (ST) 2018-19 227 227 Goods and Services Tax Goods and Services Tax Deputy Commissioner 2018-19 30 30 Goods and Services Tax Goods and Services Tax High Court 2017-18, 2018-19 2,719 2,719

Name of Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Involved Amount not deposited as at March 31,2024 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax - TDS CIT(A) - TDS 2003-04, 2011-12, 2017-18 65 65 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax - TDS Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2009-10 13 3 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Assessing Officer 2007-08, 2017-18, 2021-22 33,709 33,654 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) 2012-13 16 16 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2006-07, 2007-08 2009-10, 2010-11 668 553 The Employees Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provisions, ACT, 1952 Provident Fund The Employees Provident Funds Appellate Tribunal 2006-07 to 2013-14 479 479 The Employees Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provisions, ACT, 1952 Provident Fund Regional PF Commissioner 2014-15 to 20202021 3,325 3,325

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted

in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person

on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence reporting under clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way

of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the

Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (1 2) of section 1 43 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 201 4 with the Central

Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) and provided to us, when performing our audit.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate

internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports provided to us for the year under audit and till date, when performing our audit.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to

be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Group does not have any Core Investment Company as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of su b-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount, to a Special account before the date of this report and within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 117366W/W-100018

Anand Subramanian

Partner

Membership number: 110815 UDIN: 24110815BKFIEI1111

Bengaluru May 22, 2024