|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.05
1.3
12.2
-1.73
Op profit growth
12.94
19.68
18.82
-8.24
EBIT growth
8.81
10.91
19.92
-6.94
Net profit growth
13.27
11.04
21.48
-5.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.03
23.84
20.18
19.06
EBIT margin
19.75
23.24
21.23
19.86
Net profit margin
15.41
17.43
15.9
14.68
RoCE
20.34
21.33
19.68
16.1
RoNW
5.08
4.89
4.7
4.01
RoA
3.96
3.99
3.68
2.97
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
22.33
19.84
17.1
17.69
Dividend per share
6
1
1
1
Cash EPS
16.69
14.66
13.36
13.02
Book value per share
119.3
100.2
96.82
105.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.25
10.43
5.74
5.96
P/CEPS
17.73
14.12
7.35
8.1
P/B
2.48
2.06
1.01
0.99
EV/EBIDTA
17.69
12.84
7.14
10.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
26.82
5.05
6.19
5.62
Tax payout
-19.14
-21.84
-20.24
-21.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.21
58.57
61.33
65.59
Inventory days
0.55
0.86
1.56
2.44
Creditor days
-34.18
-43.56
-40.99
-41.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-29.42
-28.29
-17.71
-18.56
Net debt / equity
0.11
-0.11
-0.08
0.19
Net debt / op. profit
0.43
-0.44
-0.38
0.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.8
-1.17
-1.86
-3.47
Employee costs
-56.74
-53.66
-53.41
-49.96
Other costs
-21.41
-21.31
-24.53
-27.49
