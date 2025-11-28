Wipro inks multi-year pact with Odido Netherlands

Wipro Ltd informed the exchanges that it has entered into a multi-year engagement with Odido Netherlands B.V. The agreement underlines transformation of its IT landscape and enhancement of customer experience across both enterprise and consumer segments.

With the integration of AI and deep consulting experience, Wipro will aid Odido in improving customer engagement and satisfaction, improve productivity, and streamlining operations to reduce costs.

A major feature of the engagement is the use of a self-funded model where productivity-driven savings are reinvested to continuously fund new digital initiatives. This will ensure that innovation remains sustainable and scalable.

As part of the agreement, Wipro will carry out a full-scale modernisation of Odido’s digital and enterprise technology landscape and drive IT simplification and automation. Wipro’s WEGA and WINGS AI delivery platforms will power this transformation. This is the company’s unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings.

With these capabilities, Odido will build and manage a dynamic ecosystem of agent-driven services and solutions designed to improve service reliability, IT operations, and incident resolution rates.

Odido could be able to fasten time to market and consistently deliver high-quality digital experiences through this collaboration. Wipro’s experience-led studio model, powered by Designit, will be a focal point of the engagement.

