Wipro Q3 Update: Net profit slips 7% y-o-y to ₹3,119 Crore

Wipro Ltd posted a decline in profitability for the fiscal third quarter. The company said that its consolidated net profit slipped both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis, even as the IT services major delivered stable revenue growth and announced an interim dividend.
The company said that its consolidated net profit for the period stood at ₹3,119 Crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. This was a decline of 4% sequentially and 7% on a year-on-year basis. Earnings were impacted due to cost pressures, this includes expenses linked to labour code-related adjustments.
Wipro said that its IT services revenue came in at ₹23,378 Crore during the quarter under review. On a sequential basis, the business said that this revenue was higher by 3.30%. In constant currency terms, IT services revenue jumped as much as 1.40% on a Q-o-Q basis. However, it slipped about 1.20% on-year.
The company’s board also declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. With this, the total payout for the year is about $1.3 Billion.
