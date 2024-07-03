iifl-logo-icon 1
Wipro Ltd Nine Monthly Results

296.7
(0.90%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

67,552

67,297.3

58,233.4

45,697.6

45,312.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67,552

67,297.3

58,233.4

45,697.6

45,312.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

217.9

-8.1

74.9

Other Income

1,977.9

1,643.4

1,566.4

1,870

2,136.6

Total Income

69,529.9

68,940.7

60,017.7

47,559.5

47,523.7

Total Expenditure

55,180.1

54,978.1

45,905.2

34,945.7

36,164.2

PBIDT

14,349.8

13,962.6

14,112.5

12,613.8

11,359.5

Interest

924.4

721.7

360.8

396.6

567.5

PBDT

13,425.4

13,240.9

13,751.7

12,217.2

10,792

Depreciation

2,566.6

2,493.6

2,343.3

2,064.2

1,505.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2,737.9

2,631.6

2,315

1,786.7

1,798.8

Deferred Tax

-133

-157.3

-57.5

472.6

60.7

Reported Profit After Tax

8,253.9

8,273

9,150.9

7,893.7

7,426.6

Minority Interest After NP

43.3

-2.5

8.6

69.6

30.4

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8,210.6

8,275.5

9,142.3

7,824.1

7,396.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8,210.6

8,275.5

9,142.3

7,824.1

7,396.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15.46

15.12

16.73

13.74

12.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

50

50

50

50

50

Equity

1,044.8

1,097.4

1,096.2

1,143.1

1,142.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.24

20.74

24.23

27.6

25.06

PBDTM(%)

19.87

19.67

23.61

26.73

23.81

PATM(%)

12.21

12.29

15.71

17.27

16.38

Wipro: Related NEWS

Wipro inks pact with Netskope for cybersecurity optimisation services

Wipro inks pact with Netskope for cybersecurity optimisation services

4 Dec 2024|09:22 AM

Wipro's CyberTransform Optimisation Service, powered by Netskope, assesses businesses' current cybersecurity and infrastructure investments.

Wipro announces extension of work relationship with Marelli

Wipro announces extension of work relationship with Marelli

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

Marelli will benefit from a flexible and advanced cloud environment, allowing for faster market response, constant innovation.

Wipro Appoints Omkar Nisal as Europe SMU CEO

Wipro Appoints Omkar Nisal as Europe SMU CEO

25 Nov 2024|11:19 PM

Nisal will be reporting to CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia and will join Wipro's executive board.

Wipro enters pact with Lineaje for open-source software security

Wipro enters pact with Lineaje for open-source software security

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

This insight enables the verification of the complete supply chain's authenticity, proactive vulnerability elimination at the source.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Wipro Shares Surge 3% on Block Deals

Wipro Shares Surge 3% on Block Deals

8 Nov 2024|11:29 AM

Wipro recorded a 21% increase in net profit to Rs 3,209 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to Rs 2,646 crore in the same period last year.

Wipro inks pact with Microsoft and SAP for migration to RISE

Wipro inks pact with Microsoft and SAP for migration to RISE

31 Oct 2024|01:10 PM

Wipro, Microsoft, and SAP intend to use this partnership to help clients realise the benefits of RISE with SAP while lowering traditional cost barriers.

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Wipro Gains Ahead of Bonus Issue Proposal Meeting on October 16-17

Wipro Gains Ahead of Bonus Issue Proposal Meeting on October 16-17

14 Oct 2024|05:18 PM

Bonus shares are issued to existing shareholders without any additional cost, proportionate to the shares they currently hold.

