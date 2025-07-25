Wipro Secures Major Saudi Grid Tech Contract

Wipro, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm, has landed a long-term technology contract from National Grid SA, the transmission subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s state-run electric company.

As part of the deal, Wipro will overhaul the client’s meter data platform, with a focus on building and supporting a smart meter data management (MDM) system that will be deployed across the transmission network.

According to the company’s stock exchange disclosure dated July 24, the new platform will help the Saudi utility improve grid reliability, speed up fault identification, and gain better visibility into how energy is being used across the system.

These upgrades are expected to help the utility company reduce outages, lower operational expenses, and fine-tune power dispatch, ultimately improving the service experience for end users. Wipro will be responsible for the entire lifecycle of the project, from designing and developing the system to its full implementation and ongoing support.

Wipro announced its Q1FY26 results on July 17, reporting a 2% drop in revenue on a constant currency basis compared to the previous quarter.

Despite the dip in topline, margins improved to 17.5%, showing progress on the cost control front. Deal activity picked up significantly. The company posted total bookings worth $4.97 billion, marking a 24.1% rise over the prior quarter.

Following the results, Wipro’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) gained nearly 4% on Wall Street, buoyed by solid deal wins and performance that matched investor expectations.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com