iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Wipro Secures Major Saudi Grid Tech Contract

25 Jul 2025 , 11:54 AM

Wipro, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm, has landed a long-term technology contract from National Grid SA, the transmission subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s state-run electric company.

As part of the deal, Wipro will overhaul the client’s meter data platform, with a focus on building and supporting a smart meter data management (MDM) system that will be deployed across the transmission network.

According to the company’s stock exchange disclosure dated July 24, the new platform will help the Saudi utility improve grid reliability, speed up fault identification, and gain better visibility into how energy is being used across the system.

These upgrades are expected to help the utility company reduce outages, lower operational expenses, and fine-tune power dispatch, ultimately improving the service experience for end users. Wipro will be responsible for the entire lifecycle of the project, from designing and developing the system to its full implementation and ongoing support.

Wipro announced its Q1FY26 results on July 17, reporting a 2% drop in revenue on a constant currency basis compared to the previous quarter.

Despite the dip in topline, margins improved to 17.5%, showing progress on the cost control front. Deal activity picked up significantly. The company posted total bookings worth $4.97 billion, marking a 24.1% rise over the prior quarter.

Following the results, Wipro’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) gained nearly 4% on Wall Street, buoyed by solid deal wins and performance that matched investor expectations.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Bengaluru
  • Business news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market news today
  • indin market today
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market News Today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Wipro Secures Major Saudi Grid Tech Contract

Wipro Secures Major Saudi Grid Tech Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:54 AM
Bharat Electronics bags order worth ₹563 Crore

Bharat Electronics bags order worth ₹563 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:50 AM
GR Infraprojects secures ₹290-Crore road project

GR Infraprojects secures ₹290-Crore road project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:48 AM
JSW Neo Energy Signs PPA With SECI Under FDRE Tranche IV

JSW Neo Energy Signs PPA With SECI Under FDRE Tranche IV

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:45 AM
V-Mart Retail Q1FY26 Net Profit Jumps to ₹34 Crore

V-Mart Retail Q1FY26 Net Profit Jumps to ₹34 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:32 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.