|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|WIPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company under lndAS for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. b) the condensed audited consolidated financial results of the Company under IFRS for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The financial results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on the evening of October 17 2024. WIPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal for issue of bonus shares, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, at its meeting scheduled to be held over October 16-17, 2024. This intimation is pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the Board meeting on October 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - Financial Results and Bonus Issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|WIPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company under lndAS for the quarter ended June 30 2024. b) the condensed audited consolidated financial results of the Company under IFRS for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The financial results will be approved by the Board of Directors on the evening of July 19 2024. It is further informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from June 16 2024 till the close of July 21 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of Board Meeting - Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Apr 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|WIPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company under lndAS for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. b) the condensed audited consolidated financial results of the Company under IFRS for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The financial results will be approved by the Board of Directors on the evening of April 19 2024. It is further informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from March 16 2024 till the close of April 21 2024 (both days inclusive). Outcome of Board meeting - Financial Results Outcome of Board meeting- Re-appointment of Mr. Rishad A. Premji and Mr. Azim H. Premji (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Apr 2024
|6 Apr 2024
|The disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Clause 204.10 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, is enclosed
