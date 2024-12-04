WIPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company under lndAS for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. b) the condensed audited consolidated financial results of the Company under IFRS for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The financial results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on the evening of October 17 2024. WIPRO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal for issue of bonus shares, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, at its meeting scheduled to be held over October 16-17, 2024. This intimation is pursuant to Regulation 29 (1)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the Board meeting on October 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting - Financial Results and Bonus Issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)