Wipro Q4 Revenue Falls 0.8%

Wipro Limited, the Bengaluru-based technology services company, reported its Q4 FY25 results on April 16. The firm’s constant currency revenue fell 0.8% sequentially in the January-March quarter. This was in Wipro’s guided range of -1% to +1%, but weaker than the street’s expectation of a 0.2% fall.
For the Q1 FY26, Wipro has guided QoQ-sequentially revenue between $2,505 million and $2,557 million, implying a possible sequential fall of 1.5% to 3.5%.
In terms of industry currency US Dollars, revenue for the quarter ended March 2025 came in at $2,596.5 million. Wipro’s rupee revenue for the quarter stood at ₹22,445.3 crore. The Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) of the company increased 0.7% QoQ to ₹3,927 crore. EBIT margins remained at 17.5%.
CFO Aparna Iyer explained that the margins are expected to stay in a tight band from here on. Wipro’s total deal wins for the quarter were $3,955 million, a sequential increase of 13.4% in constant currency terms, reflecting encouraging traction in client engagements. Big deal bookings were strong at $1,763 million, representing increasing demand for transformational technology solutions across industries.
