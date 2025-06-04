Wipro stock in focus on securing multi-year deal with Entrust

Wipro’s shares climbed as much as 1.40% to an intraday high of ₹249.70 on BSE after the IT-giant has inked a multi-year pact with Entrust, a US-based identity-centric security solutions provider. The company has not disclosed the details of the deal.

With this partnership, Wipro will improve operational efficiency, fasten digital transformation goals, and manage IT costs effectively for Entrust, stated Wipro in its filing with the bourses.

As per the terms of agreement, Wipro will aid Entrust in scaling its operations and furthering growth by providing product development services, infrastructure management, and application modernisation.

Wipro first announced the deal in its second-quarter earnings.

Wipro also stated that it will provide Gen-AI powered products to restructure self-service, resulting in better user experiences, quick query resolution, and minimized support response times.

Additionally, Wipro’s team will also strengthen application security by integrating advanced analytics to identify weaknesses and offer actionable insights for intelligent software development.

At around 2.21 PM, Wipro was trading 0.48% higher at ₹247.39, against the previous close of ₹246.22 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹249.81, and ₹246.51, respectively.

