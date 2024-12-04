1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that WIPRO LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE WIPRO LTD. (507685) RECORD DATE 03.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.2/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 03/12/2024 DR- 769/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the Company 5,23,20,94,402 Equity Shares would be allotted as on December 04,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated November 27,2024). (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.11.2024)