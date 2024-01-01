This section contains the Terms of Use of this Web site. By accessing this Web site and any of its pages, you are agreeing to these Terms.

Use of information and materials

associates.indiainfoline.com (“associates.indiainfoline.com” / IndiaInfoline) disclaims any obligation to update or correct or provide accuracy in information / content contained in any of the sections under the India Infoline website located at www.indiainfoline.com (hereafter referred as the website), whether arising as a result of financial, business or any other developments. The information in any or all of the sections of this website is updated byassociates.indiainfoline.comon a periodic basis and is uploaded as on a particular date, which may not be the current /latest date. Hence this information may not be an accurate representation of the actual filings, press releases, earnings releases, financials, industry news, stock quotes, etc.

Products and Services referred to in this Web site are offered only in countries where they may be lawfully offered by India Infoline or another member of the Group. The materials on these pages are not intended for use by persons located in, or resident in, countries that restrict the distribution of such materials. These pages should not be regarded as an offer or solicitation to sell investments or make deposits in any country to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an invitation or solicitation in such country. India Infoline retains the absolute right to determine eligibility for subscription to any of the Services.

The information contained in these pages is not intended to provide professional advice. Persons accessing these pages should obtain appropriate professional advice when necessary.

Our trademarks and copyright

The content and information contained within our website or delivered to you in connection with your use of our website is the property of India Infoline and any other third party (where applicable). The trademark, trade names and logos (the “Trade Marks”) that are used and displayed on our website include registered and unregistered Trade Marks of us and other third parties. Nothing on our website should be construed as granting any license or right to use any Trade Marks displayed on our website. We retain all proprietary rights on our website. Users are prohibited from using the same without written permission of India Infoline of such or such other parties. The materials on this website are protected by copyright and no part of such materials may be modified, reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, transmitted (in any form or by any means), copied, distributed, used for creating derivative works or used in any other way for commercial or public purposes without the prior written consent of IIFL.

No warranties

Whilst every care has been taken in preparing the information materials contained in this site, such information and materials are provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. In particular, no warranty regarding non-infringement, security, accuracy, fitness for a purpose or freedom from computer viruses is given in connection with such information and materials.

E-mail

E-mail messages sent to India Infoline over the Internet cannot be guaranteed to be completely secure. India Infoline is not responsible for any damages incurred by users if they send a message to ABC, or if India Infoline sends a message to them at their request, over the Internet. India Infoline is not responsible in any way for direct, indirect, special or consequential damages arising out of the use of this Website.