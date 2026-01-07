Digital Onboarding Process For Franchise Partners (Authorised Persons)

Digital franchise or authorised person/partner onboarding has transformed how businesses bring new partners into their network. It replaces extensive paperwork, multiple trips and manual checks with a speedier, digital system. This is a great way for the new authorised persons to begin their journey with clarity and convenience. Online onboarding reduces lag time, increases accuracy and provides a seamless initial experience.

This blog will learn how digital onboarding works, the requirements, and each step involved in the process.

Pre-Onboarding Requirements

There are some basic checks and things to consider before a potential authorised person starts the digital process. These procedures guarantee that only qualified candidates continue, and all documentation is prepared for confirmation.

Eligibility Check

Eligibility ensures applicants meet the business standards. Every company sets basic criteria so it can bring in authorised persons who fit its brand vision.

Common eligibility points include:

A minimum educational qualification, usually higher secondary or graduation.

Prior business experience or industry exposure.

Financial capacity to invest and run the authorised person.

Basic understanding of local market conditions.

Strong ethical background and clean record.

Document Preparation

Applicants must keep their documents ready for smooth digital uploads. This reduces delays during verification and ensures accuracy. Typical documents required include:

Identity proof such as Aadhaar, PAN, or passport.

Address proof like an electricity bill, Aadhaar, or a rental agreement.

Recent bank statements or financial documents.

Business registration papers, if applicable.

Passport-size photographs for profile creation.

Digital Application Submission

Once the applicant is eligible and the documents are ready, they move to the digital submission stage. This is done through an online onboarding system where details are entered and verified electronically. It replaces physical forms and makes the process faster and more organised.

Online Registration Form

The registration form is the first digital step where the applicant shares their basic and business details. It helps the company understand who the partner is and whether they fit the authorised person model.

Key details to be filled include:

Full name and contact information.

Educational and professional background.

Business address and proposed authorised person location.

Investment capacity and financial history.

Preferred authorised person category or business vertical.

KYC & Verification Uploads

After filling the form, applicants upload KYC documents for identity and background checks. The system verifies the documents digitally, reducing manual work and speeding up approval.

KYC uploads generally include:

PAN card for tax identity verification.

Aadhaar or passport for proof of identity.

Address documents for residence validation.

Business certificates, if applicable.

Self-declaration forms confirming authenticity.

Digital Agreements & e-Signing

Once verification is complete, the authorised person agreements are shared online. Digital signing tools allow applicants to review and sign documents without visiting an office. This makes the process quick, transparent, and legally compliant.

Authorised Person Agreement

The authorised person agreement sets forth the responsibilities of the parties. It benefits both and creates an organised working agreement.

The agreement usually covers:

Duties and obligations of the authorised person.

Investment details and financial commitments.

Revenue-sharing or commission structure.

Branding, marketing, and operational guidelines.

Termination policies and conflict-resolution terms.

Terms & Compliance Acceptance

Before the digital onboarding process is complete, the partner must confirm their understanding of the policies. This ensures they follow legal and operational standards.

Compliance acceptance includes:

Following the brand rules and quality guidelines

Meeting operational requirements

Following ethical and regulatory norms

Agreeing to periodic audits and performance reviews

Accepting data privacy and information security rules

Account Setup & Access

After approvals and agreements, the new partner is given access to operational tools. These systems help them run daily activities, track business, and communicate with the company.

Portal Login Creation

The system generates login credentials for the partner. This gives them entry into the official authorised person portal, where their entire business journey begins.

Typical steps include:

Receiving a welcome email with username and temporary password.

Resetting the password for secure access.

Completing profile details after first login.

Linking mobile number and email for updates.

Business Dashboard Activation

The dashboard is where all the activities of authorised persons are available together. It helps partners manage tasks, monitor performance, and track customer interactions.

Key dashboard features include:

Lead and enquiry management tools.

Sales and revenue reports.

Training access and support resources.

Business performance insights and alerts.

Communication tools for updates and queries.

Training & Orientation

After login, partners begin their learning journey. Digital training ensures they understand the business model, processes, and operational flow. Online modules help partners learn at their own pace. They cover everything needed to run the authorised person business successfully.

These modules often include the following:

Product or service knowledge.

Customer handling and sales techniques.

Operational processes and daily tasks.

Technology tools and software usage.

Compliance, safety, and brand standards.

Conclusion

The digital authorised person or partner onboarding process is faster, more transparent and convenient. It eliminates manual processes with seamless online verification, contracts and training. This ensures that new partners are able to have a strong foundation for building their business. Onboarding will only get better for the growth of authorised persons as digital tools evolve.