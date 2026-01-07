Digital Onboarding Process For Franchise Partners (Authorised Persons)

Table of Content
Digital franchise or authorised person/partner onboarding has transformed how businesses bring new partners into their network. It replaces extensive paperwork, multiple trips and manual checks with a speedier, digital system. This is a great way for the new authorised persons to begin their journey with clarity and convenience. Online onboarding reduces lag time, increases accuracy and provides a seamless initial experience.
This blog will learn how digital onboarding works, the requirements, and each step involved in the process.
There are some basic checks and things to consider before a potential authorised person starts the digital process. These procedures guarantee that only qualified candidates continue, and all documentation is prepared for confirmation.
Eligibility ensures applicants meet the business standards. Every company sets basic criteria so it can bring in authorised persons who fit its brand vision.
Common eligibility points include:
Applicants must keep their documents ready for smooth digital uploads. This reduces delays during verification and ensures accuracy. Typical documents required include:
Once the applicant is eligible and the documents are ready, they move to the digital submission stage. This is done through an online onboarding system where details are entered and verified electronically. It replaces physical forms and makes the process faster and more organised.
The registration form is the first digital step where the applicant shares their basic and business details. It helps the company understand who the partner is and whether they fit the authorised person model.
Key details to be filled include:
After filling the form, applicants upload KYC documents for identity and background checks. The system verifies the documents digitally, reducing manual work and speeding up approval.
KYC uploads generally include:
Once verification is complete, the authorised person agreements are shared online. Digital signing tools allow applicants to review and sign documents without visiting an office. This makes the process quick, transparent, and legally compliant.
The authorised person agreement sets forth the responsibilities of the parties. It benefits both and creates an organised working agreement.
The agreement usually covers:
Before the digital onboarding process is complete, the partner must confirm their understanding of the policies. This ensures they follow legal and operational standards.
Compliance acceptance includes:
After approvals and agreements, the new partner is given access to operational tools. These systems help them run daily activities, track business, and communicate with the company.
The system generates login credentials for the partner. This gives them entry into the official authorised person portal, where their entire business journey begins.
Typical steps include:
The dashboard is where all the activities of authorised persons are available together. It helps partners manage tasks, monitor performance, and track customer interactions.
Key dashboard features include:
After login, partners begin their learning journey. Digital training ensures they understand the business model, processes, and operational flow. Online modules help partners learn at their own pace. They cover everything needed to run the authorised person business successfully.
These modules often include the following:
The digital authorised person or partner onboarding process is faster, more transparent and convenient. It eliminates manual processes with seamless online verification, contracts and training. This ensures that new partners are able to have a strong foundation for building their business. Onboarding will only get better for the growth of authorised persons as digital tools evolve.
It usually takes a few days if the documents are correct. Delays happen only when verification needs extra checks.
Not always, but it helps. Companies mainly look for commitment, stability, and financial ability.
Yes, digital signatures are recognised under Indian law. They offer secure and convenient agreement processing.
Yes, most franchisors allow fully digital onboarding. You only need a stable internet connection and the required documents.
