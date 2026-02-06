Financial Product Distributor vs Authorised Persons - Which Is Better for Tier-2 Cities?

For most Tier-2 cities, the “better” choice depends on what you want to build: a broader, multi-product advisory-and-distribution practice suits a Financial Product Distributor, while a faster-starting client acquisition and broking-led model often suits an AP working with a larger brand and platform support.​

In practice, both can work well in Tier-2 markets, but the model you select should match local client expectations around trust, service access, and long-term handholding.​

Understanding the Two Models in Simple Terms

A Financial Product Distributor typically focuses on helping clients access and continue investments across products such as mutual funds, insurance, bonds, and other wealth solutions, with the business anchored in ongoing relationships and repeat contributions.​

Authorised Persons (sometimes referred to as a sub-broker in common usage) operate as partners of a registered stockbroker and primarily help acquire and service clients on the broker’s platform, supporting trading and investment activity while following the broker’s operating framework.​

What Is the Alternative Channel Model?

The alternative channel model is a partnership-led distribution approach where individuals or small local firms act as the extended reach of a larger financial institution.​

In this setup, the partner focuses on client sourcing, local servicing, and relationship management, while the principal organisation provides platforms, onboarding infrastructure, and product access so the partner can operate without building everything from scratch.​

What Is the Franchise Model?

The franchise model is a structured partnership where the franchisee operates under an established brand and business framework, typically with defined processes, support systems, and service standards.​

In capital markets, this is commonly seen in broker-partner arrangements where the AP runs local acquisition and service, while the broker supports execution, compliance rails, and business enablement, such as training, tools, and marketing inputs.​

Tier-2 Market Opportunities for Authorised Persons & Financial Product Distributors

Tier-2 clients often rely more on personal trust than on app-first discovery, so the ability to explain products clearly, provide consistent servicing, and stay available after onboarding becomes a serious growth lever.​

Ticket sizes may start smaller than metro patterns, but they can scale steadily when the mutual fund distributor builds confidence through periodic reviews, transparency on risk, and practical support during market volatility.​

Growth pace is usually relationship-driven rather than campaign-driven, meaning referrals, family networks, and community credibility can outperform short-term lead generation when the service quality is consistent.​

Difference Between Alternative Channel Model & Franchise Model for Tier 2 Cities

Aspect Alternative channel model Franchise model (AP) Core idea Extends distribution through local partners who use the principal’s platforms and product access. ​ Operates under an established brand framework with defined support systems and operating structure. ​ Partner dependency Partners depend on the principal for technology, onboarding flow, and product suite to run the day-to-day business. ​ Franchise partners depend on the franchisor/broker for structured research, platforms, and operational guidance. ​ Support expectation Knowledge about financial products, understanding investor financial goals, and strong communication skills Strong focus on research, advisory inputs, and institutional-grade communication to improve local client confidence. ​ Suitable when You want to distribute across multiple products with a platform-led approach and local relationship strength. ​ You want a brand-led structure with a research and advisory backbone to support investor conversations. ​

How to Grow Business in Tier2 Cities as an AP and an FPD?

Build credibility early: Run structured reviews, keep documentation clean, and educate clients on product suitability rather than focusing only on returns.​ Offer a broader product mix : In Tier-2 markets, clients often prefer one trusted point of contact, so expanding beyond a single product category improves wallet share over time.​ Use platforms and research to stay consistent: For an AP, having daily notes, model portfolios, and organised advisory tools can make conversations sharper and more reliable, especially when markets are volatile.​ Scale through assisted capabilities: Partnerships that provide training, technology access, marketing support, and always-on operational help can reduce the execution burden and let you focus on local relationships and client servicing.​

If you are evaluating an AP route, a setup like IIFL Capital Services Ltd’s partner program offers support around training, technology, marketing inputs, and business assistance, which can be useful when building in cities where teams are lean and client education is ongoing.

In Tier-2 cities, a Financial Product Distributor model can be better when your goal is long-term, multi-product client servicing, while an AP model can be better when you want to grow through a broker-led platform with structured enablement.​

Choose the route that aligns with how you want to acquire clients, how many products you plan to distribute, and how much operational support you want from a larger ecosystem.