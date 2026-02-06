Financial Product Distributor vs Authorised Persons - Which Is Better for Tier-2 Cities?

Table of Content
For most Tier-2 cities, the “better” choice depends on what you want to build: a broader, multi-product advisory-and-distribution practice suits a Financial Product Distributor, while a faster-starting client acquisition and broking-led model often suits an AP working with a larger brand and platform support.
In practice, both can work well in Tier-2 markets, but the model you select should match local client expectations around trust, service access, and long-term handholding.
The alternative channel model is a partnership-led distribution approach where individuals or small local firms act as the extended reach of a larger financial institution.
In this setup, the partner focuses on client sourcing, local servicing, and relationship management, while the principal organisation provides platforms, onboarding infrastructure, and product access so the partner can operate without building everything from scratch.
The franchise model is a structured partnership where the franchisee operates under an established brand and business framework, typically with defined processes, support systems, and service standards.
In capital markets, this is commonly seen in broker-partner arrangements where the AP runs local acquisition and service, while the broker supports execution, compliance rails, and business enablement, such as training, tools, and marketing inputs.
|Aspect
|Alternative channel model
|Franchise model (AP)
|Core idea
|Extends distribution through local partners who use the principal’s platforms and product access.
|Operates under an established brand framework with defined support systems and operating structure.
|Partner dependency
|Partners depend on the principal for technology, onboarding flow, and product suite to run the day-to-day business.
|Franchise partners depend on the franchisor/broker for structured research, platforms, and operational guidance.
|Support expectation
|Knowledge about financial products, understanding investor financial goals, and strong communication skills
|Strong focus on research, advisory inputs, and institutional-grade communication to improve local client confidence.
|Suitable when
|You want to distribute across multiple products with a platform-led approach and local relationship strength.
|You want a brand-led structure with a research and advisory backbone to support investor conversations.
If you are evaluating an AP route, a setup like IIFL Capital Services Ltd’s partner program offers support around training, technology, marketing inputs, and business assistance, which can be useful when building in cities where teams are lean and client education is ongoing.
In Tier-2 cities, a Financial Product Distributor model can be better when your goal is long-term, multi-product client servicing, while an AP model can be better when you want to grow through a broker-led platform with structured enablement.
Choose the route that aligns with how you want to acquire clients, how many products you plan to distribute, and how much operational support you want from a larger ecosystem.
