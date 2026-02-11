Franchise Model vs Starting Your Own Brokerage – Pros and Cons

Disclaimer: As per SEBI regulations, the term “Franchise Model” in stock broking is now officially referred to as Authorised Person (AP). In this article, wherever “Franchise Model” is mentioned, it refers to the Authorised Person (AP) structure.

The Indian broking ecosystem has evolved rapidly over the last decade. With rising retail participation, digitization, and expanding capital markets, many finance professionals are exploring entrepreneurship in this space.

But a critical decision often arises early on: Should you opt for a Franchise Model (Authorised Person/AP) or start your own brokerage?

The debate around franchise model vs own brokerage is not just about cost. It is about control, risk appetite, growth ambition, and long-term vision. In this blog, we break down the structure, advantages, and trade-offs of both models to help you make an informed choice.

Understanding the Franchise Model (Authorised Person/AP) in Broking

A brokerage franchise, now formally known as the Authorised Person (AP) model, is a partnership structure where an individual or firm operates under the brand, technology, and regulatory umbrella of an established brokerage house.

In India, leading brokers such as IIFL Capital Services Limited offer Authorised Person (AP) under their Wealth Partner Program module.

How It Works

Under this structure:

The parent brokerage holds exchange memberships and regulatory approvals.

The Authorised Person (AP) focuses on client acquisition, servicing, and relationship management.

Revenue is shared based on a pre-agreed structure.

What the Partner Gets

A Franchise Model (Authorised Person/AP) typically provides:

Established brand credibility

Trading platforms and back-office infrastructure

Research and advisory support

Compliance and regulatory handling

Marketing and training assistance

Essentially, franchises operate as independent business within a ready-made ecosystem.

What Does It Mean to Start Your Own Brokerage?

Starting your own brokerage means building an independent broking company from scratch. You obtain your own exchange memberships such as NSE, BSE, and MCX, comply directly with SEBI regulations, and create your own operational framework.

Key Requirements

1. Regulatory Registration

SEBI registration as a stockbroker

Exchange memberships

Net worth requirements which can run into crores depending on segment

2. Infrastructure Setup

Trading platforms in-house or licensed

RMS and back-office systems

Compliance and audit teams

Cybersecurity and IT systems

3. Ownership Responsibilities

Complete compliance management

Risk management and capital adequacy

Branding and marketing from scratch

Hiring and training teams

Unlike a Franchise Model (Authorised Person/AP), you are the principal broker, fully accountable and fully autonomous.

Pros & Cons of Choosing a Franchise Model (Authorised Person/AP)

When comparing brokerage franchise pros and cons, the Franchise Model (Authorised Person/AP) appeals to professionals who want faster entry with lower regulatory burden.

Pros

1. Lower Initial Capital Requirement

No need for exchange membership deposits or heavy infrastructure investment.

2. Faster Go-To-Market

You can start onboarding clients almost immediately.

3. Brand Leverage

Operating under a recognized brand builds trust instantly.

4. Regulatory Support

Compliance, audits, and risk management are handled centrally.

5. Technology Access

You get access to tested trading platforms and research tools.

Cons

1. Revenue Sharing

You do not retain 100% of brokerage earnings.

2. Limited Strategic Freedom

Product pricing and policies are often standardized.

3. Dependency on Parent Brand

Any reputational issue at the central level can affect you.

4. Growth Ceiling

Scaling is tied to the structure and support of the parent firm.

In the debate of start your own brokerage vs franchise, the Franchise Model (Authorised Person/AP) offers lower risk but relatively limited control.

Pros & Cons of Starting Your Own Brokerage

If you are ambitious and capital strong, starting your own brokerage provides unmatched independence.

Pros

1. Complete Ownership

You control branding, pricing, business model, and expansion.

2. 100% Revenue Retention

No revenue sharing with a principal broker.

3. Long-Term Asset Creation

You build enterprise value that can scale or be acquired.

4. Strategic Flexibility

You can design niche products, fee models, or digital-first strategies.

Cons

1. High Capital Requirement

Exchange deposits, net worth norms, infrastructure, and technology costs can be substantial.

2. Regulatory Complexity

Direct SEBI and exchange compliance responsibilities.

3. Operational Risk

Technology failures, compliance lapses, or risk mismanagement can be costly.

4. Longer Setup Time

It may take months or longer before becoming fully operational.

While the upside is significant, so is the exposure to financial and operational risk.

Which Model Is Better for Whom?

Choosing between franchise model vs own brokerage depends on your experience, capital, and ambition.

Choose a Franchise Model (Authorised Person/AP) If

You are a relationship manager or sub-broker transitioning into entrepreneurship.

Your capital is moderate.

You want structured support and lower compliance burden.

Your focus is client acquisition rather than infrastructure building.

Start Your Own Brokerage If

You have strong capital backing.

You possess deep regulatory and operational expertise.

You aim to build a scalable financial services brand.

You want full autonomy in product, pricing, and strategy.

The choice between start your own brokerage vs franchise is not about which model is universally better. It is about which model aligns with your business DNA.

A Franchise Model (Authorised Person/AP) offers speed, structure, and lower risk. An independent brokerage offers control, ownership, and long-term enterprise value.

For many professionals, the Authorised Person (AP) route acts as a stepping stone, providing industry exposure before eventually transitioning into a full-fledged independent brokerage.

Ultimately, the right decision balances ambition with preparedness.