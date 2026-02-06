Franchise Partner vs Business Associate

Table of Content
In stock broking, partnership models are designed to help brokers expand their client reach while keeping investor protection and supervision at the centre of operations. Within this structure, two terms are often used in business discussions: “Franchise Partner” and “Business Associate.” While both may contribute to client acquisition and servicing, there is a substantial difference between business associates and franchise partners.
At the same time, exchanges and SEBI-recognised frameworks clearly define the concept of a franchise business model, and an Authorised Person (AP), which is a regulated way for a broker to extend access to the trading platform through appointed agents.
[Note: NSE describes an Authorised Person as a person/entity appointed by a stock broker who provides access to the exchange trading platform as an agent of the stock broker.]
A Business Associate is commonly understood as an individual or entity that supports a broker’s business development by introducing prospects, assisting with documentation coordination, and supporting relationship management.
The important shift is not merely a change in title; it is a movement toward a defined, exchange-approved appointment framework. Under NSE’s AP framework, the stock exchange’s approval is required for the appointment of an Authorised Person, and the broker applies through the exchange process with prescribed documentation.
SEBI’s “Market Access through Authorised Persons” framework is the reference point that allows brokers to extend market access through appointed agents, while keeping accountability and supervision with the stock broker.
In many operating models, Business Associates were already performing functions similar to an authorised channel partner – especially where they were responsible for client acquisition and enabling trading access through the broker’s infrastructure. Since NSE defines an AP specifically as an agent of the stock broker providing access to the trading platform, brokers often align such partner roles to the AP framework to ensure the activity sits within a recognised structure.
Below is an illustrative franchise partner vs business associate differentiation for understanding how they are commonly positioned in the market.
|Area
|Franchise Partner
|Business Associate
|Regulatory position for exchange trading
|Structured as an Authorised Person appointment/registration through the broker and exchange route.
|Not a SEBI-defined category by itself; whether AP registration is needed depends on activities performed.
|Core role
|Recruiting customers and managing the sub-brokerage business under a registered stockbroker.
|Typically focused on leads/referrals and relationship support, as per broker agreement.
|Onboarding steps
|Includes sign-up, KYC submission, verification and e-signing, and getting registered as an Authorised Person.
|Usually agreement-based; AP registration applies only if the role expands into AP-type functions.
In the business associate model, the associate’s activities amount to “only generating business leads” for the stockbroker. If the operations of a Business Associate go beyond generating leads and providing access to the trading systems of the stockbroker to the investors – then, operating under the Authorised Person appointment framework becomes necessary in practice because NSE requires exchange approval for the appointment of an AP and specifies eligibility and conditions.
The benefits change from being largely commercial (referral/lead-based arrangements) to being structured around a recognised appointment model that enables scalable operations.
The model is low-cost to start, with a ₹1 lakh refundable deposit, ₹0 fixed setup cost, no hidden charges, monthly payouts, and end-to-end support across tech, training, marketing, and operations.
