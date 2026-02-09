IIFL Capital Services Ltd Financial Product Distributor vs Direct AMC Empanelment – Which is More Profitable?

Table of Content
Profitability in financial product distribution is shaped by three practical drivers: product mix, client retention, and the cost of running your day-to-day operations. When you compare alternative channel vs direct AMC empanelment, it is important to look beyond headline payouts and focus on how quickly you can acquire clients, service them consistently, and expand wallet share over time. This guide explains both routes in layman’s terms and outlines the profile that tends to do better through an alternative channel arrangement.
If you are trying to document the difference alternative channel and AMC empanelment, focus on who provides infrastructure, how broad the product scope is, and where operational work sits.
|Area
|IIFL alternative channel (platform-led distribution)
|Direct AMC empanelment (AMC-by-AMC distribution)
|Product scope
|Often positioned as multi-product distribution via one ecosystem.
|Primarily mutual funds; expansion requires separate arrangements by product category.
|Business setup
|Partner works within the parent’s platform, tools, and enablement approach.
|Distributor completes AMFI registration (ARN) and empanels with each AMC.
|Training and enablement
|Partner communications highlight tools/support and product access through the platform.
|Certification and code-of-conduct compliance are mandatory; enablement depends on AMC/RTA processes.
|Operational workload
|More centralised systems can reduce duplicative operational effort.
|More coordination across AMCs for empanelment, updates, and ongoing process changes.
|Brand and marketing
|Partner programs may provide brand association and marketing/technology assets.
|You build your own distributor identity; AMC support is usually limited to their materials and process updates.
The alternative channel route often favours distributors who can use breadth and scale, rather than depending on a single product line. IIFL Capital Services Ltd’s partner program emphasises distributing across multiple products and using technology platforms and research support, which can make it easier to build a diversified revenue stream when your client base has varied needs.
A typical “good fit” profile includes:
If your practice is strongly mutual-fund-only and you prefer direct AMC relationships, direct empanelment can still be a viable route, but it generally requires more independent process ownership.
If “profitability” means building a wider revenue base with operational support and a multi-product ecosystem, an alternative channel model can be advantageous, provided you have consistent client acquisition capability and disciplined servicing. If profitability for you means tighter control over your mutual fund distribution relationships and direct AMC engagement, direct empanelment may fit, but it comes with certification, registration, and ongoing compliance expectations that you must manage across AMCs.
