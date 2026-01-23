A Quick Look at the Commission Structure of a Mutual Fund Distributor

Table of Content
Mutual fund distributors, categorised as an important element under the business channel of or Financial Product Distributors, play a key role in India’s financial landscape. They guide investors, explain product choices, and help them choose schemes that fit their goals and risk levels. Asset management companies (AMCs) offer a financial product distributor commission for the work that they do. These earnings form an important part of their income. This blog explains how financial product distributor commissions work, their structure, and what affects them.
Commission of a Mutual Fund Distributor is the income that an agent receives from AMCs for selling mutual fund schemes to investors and supporting them. It benefits both sides. Investors get proper guidance. Distributors earn for offering that service.
The commission is usually calculated on the total amount invested or the assets under management (AUM). The rate often falls between 0.05% and 2%, depending on the fund house and scheme type.
Mutual fund agents earn through different commission types:
This is the main income source for distributors. It ranges from 0.1% to 2%, based on the fund house and the scheme.
In the top 30 cities defined by AMFI, distributors receive fixed commissions for lump sum and SIP investments.
Some fund houses offer extra commissions for promoting new daily SIPs.
Trail commissions differ based on the investor’s location.
These include the top 30 investment centres such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata. The standard rate of commission is between 0.1% and 2% with no extra incentives.
These cities have fewer investors. AMCs offer higher benefits to attract participation. The standard rate of commission is between 0.1% and 2%. But distributors may get additional rewards. As per AMFI (2023), B-30 cities contribute only 17% of the total mutual fund AUM.
Here is how yearly commissions may grow:
|Year
|Approx. Commission (₹)
|1
|Nil
|2
|685 – 690
|3
|1,385 – 1,395
|4
|2,235 – 2,250
|5
|3,260 – 3,275
|6
|4,435 – 4,450
|7
|5,770 – 5,785
|8
|7,270 – 7,285
|9
|8,935 – 8,950
|10
|10,770 – 10,785
|11
|12,780 – 12,795
|12
|14,970 – 14,985
|13
|17,345 – 17,360
|14
|19,910 – 19,925
|15
|22,670 – 22,685
This shows how earnings rise as AUM and returns grow over time.
The financial product distributor commission structure can vary based on many operational and client-related aspects. Several factors influence how much a financial product distributor finally earns. These depend on client behaviour, AMC rules, and regulatory conditions.
Key factors include:
Most AMCs release commissions monthly. The brokerage structure may change each quarter depending on the scheme.
Commissions are part of an AMC’s cost of distribution. Investors may also notice loads or charges related to buying or selling mutual funds. These loads reward the advisors who manage transactions.
The standard mutual fund commission for agents ranges between 0.05% and 2%. Actual payout depends on:
Key rules related to mutual fund agent commission payouts are as follows:
Before we move on to learn the differences between commissions earned in direct and regular plans, here’s a quick look at what they mean:
|Feature
|Regular Plan
|Direct Plan
|Commission
|Included in TER
|Zero commission
|NAV
|Lower due to commission cost
|Higher
|Suitable for
|Investors needing guidance
|Experienced investors
|Distributor role
|Advisory + paperwork support
|Not involved
|Cost to investor
|Higher
|Lower
Payouts may get delayed due to reconciliation issues or AMC processing cycles. Distributors usually receive updates through their broker portals.
GST of 18% applies to distributor commissions. This tax is deducted before the payout reaches the distributor.
Yes. Many AMCs offer separate slabs for HNI investments. These slabs may offer higher or structured trail rates.
If the ARN expires, commission payouts are blocked immediately. Earnings resume only after renewal is completed.
