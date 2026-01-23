The IIFL Authorised Person Program: All That You Need to Know

Choosing the right authorised person programme in the financial world can shape long-term income and credibility. But what products can authorised persons sell? Well, we have a targeted answer for that. The role of an authorised person does not involve the direct sale of products. Instead, they offer advice on different financial products.

IIFL Capital Services Limited offers one of the strongest models in the industry, focusing on training, technology, and transparency. This blog explains the different program inclusions and offerings.

What Does the AP Programme Include?

IIFL Capital Services Limited’s authorised person model is designed to empower individuals who want to build their own financial business. It combines brand trust, modern tools, and knowledge support so they can grow with confidence. Partners operate without heavy infrastructure, making it ideal for small towns, developing markets, or even experienced financial professionals looking to expand.

High Revenue Sharing Model

IIFL offers a model that rewards effort and scale. Partners earn across many authorised person revenue products, making their business potential strong from the start.

Service Assistance

An authorised person receives support from a dedicated team that guides them through onboarding, product knowledge, and client queries. This makes the authorised person program products easier to understand and sell.

Personalised Branding

IIFL allows authorised persons to build their own identity while carrying a trusted national brand. This enhances the visibility of authorised person offerings in their local markets.

Investor Awareness

Regular webinars, seminars, and campaigns help clients make better choices. This also helps partners promote authorised person program product categories with more confidence.

Platform-based Services

IIFL’s platforms offer fast execution, real-time data, and smart tools. They support strong authorised person sales opportunities by improving the customer experience.

Knowledge of Risk Parameters

A robust risk management setup ensures safer trades, accurate limits, and compliance. This also helps clarify what products can authorised persons sell within regulated guidelines.

Financial Products Authorised Persons Advise Clients On

Authorised persons act as advisors who help clients understand different financial products and make informed investment decisions based on their needs. By advising across multiple asset classes, authorised persons can build long-term client relationships while developing a stable and scalable advisory practice.

1. Equities

Equity trading is one of the most active categories in the financial market. Clients can buy and sell shares, create personalised portfolios, and invest for long-term wealth. An authorised person earns through brokerage, creating steady revenue across varying market cycles.

2. IPOs

Initial Public Offerings attract new and experienced investors seeking early-stage opportunities. An authorised person can guide clients through the application process, allotment rules, and listing expectations. IPO seasons often bring higher activity and visibility in the local market.

3. Mutual Funds

Mutual funds remain one of the most preferred investment tools for Indian investors. The authorised person can help clients build SIP plans, lump sum portfolios, and tax-saving strategies. Since mutual funds offer ongoing trail income, they help build recurring revenue.

4. PMS

Portfolio Management Services are designed for high-net-worth clients. They offer professionally managed portfolios with focused investment strategies. By offering PMS, an authorised person can attract premium clients who look for expertise and personalised support.

5. NCD

Non-Convertible Debentures provide fixed and predictable returns. They appeal to investors who prefer steady income rather than market-linked fluctuations. With rated NCDs and multiple tenures available, this segment is flexible and easy to explain.

6. Bonds

Corporate bonds and government bonds offer safety, stability, and planned income. An authorised person can recommend these options to risk-averse clients or those preparing for long-term financial goals.

7. Insurance Products

Life, health, and general insurance allow an authorised person to offer protection solutions. These products ensure that clients safeguard their family and assets. Insurance also provides renewal income, supporting long-term business stability.

8. Fixed Deposits

Fixed deposits are ideal for conservative clients who prefer guaranteed returns. An authorised person can help investors choose FDs from reputed institutions with varied interest rates and tenures, making them a dependable addition to a balanced financial plan.