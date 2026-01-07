What is ARN? (AMFI Registration Number)

Mutual fund or financial product distributors are registered professionals who help investors choose and invest in suitable mutual fund schemes. Those who wish to become financial product distributors need something called the ARN or AMFI Registration Number. But what is ARN? It is a unique six-digit identification code issued by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). It is granted to financial product distributors only after successfully passing the NISM Series V-A certification.

The ARN ensures that the distributor complies with regulatory standards and is eligible to earn commissions on mutual fund sales. It also reflects the distributor’s credibility and commitment to ethical selling practices. In this blog, we will walk you through why ARN is essential, how to register, renew, and maintain it, and answer some common questions.

Why ARN is Important for Financial Product Distributors?

All financial product distributors need the ARN to operate seamlessly. The code is extremely important for the following reasons:

It is mandatory for distributors to hold an ARN in order to legally sell mutual funds in India.

It helps them gain investor trust and build strong professional credibility.

It is required to receive commissions from asset management companies for the investments they facilitate.

It ensures that distributors follow AMFI guidelines and SEBI regulations at all times.

Eligibility Criteria and Certification Requirements for ARN

Applicants need to meet these requirements:

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must be an Indian citizen.

Must pass the NISM Series V-A certification exam.

Completion of AMFI-prescribed training is necessary.

Certification must be valid and updated before applying.

Step-by-Step ARN Registration Process

The registration process is pretty simple. It can be done online with ease. Here’s what you need to do:

First, clear the NISM Series V-A mutual fund distribution exam.

Complete your Know Your Customer (KYC) process with valid documents.

Visit the AMFI website or CAMS portal for ARN registration.

Fill out the online application form with personal and bank details.

Upload required documents, including your photograph and scanned certificates.

Submit the form and make the payment online.

The ARN code in mutual fund is generally issued within 15 working days after successful verification.

Documents Required for ARN Registration

You will have to submit a few documents for verification during the registration process. Here’s a list of documents that you need to submit:

Permanent Account Number (PAN) card.

Aadhaar card for identity and address verification.

NISM Series V-A certificate.

Cancelled cheque or bank account proof.

Passport-size photograph.

Signature scanned copy for online submission.

All documents can be submitted digitally for a hassle-free process.

Fees and Processing Time for ARN Registration

The processing time for ARN registration is usually 15 days. The expenses involved are as follows:

Type of Expense Estimated Cost NISM V-A Certification Exam ₹1,500 ARN Registration Fee (Individual) ₹3,000 (plus GST) ARN Registration Fee (Non-individual) Starts at ₹3,000 and varies according to the type of institution (plus GST)

ARN Renewal Importance and Validity

The ARN validity is for a period of 3 years. It is essential to renew it on time to continue distributing mutual funds and receiving commissions. If the ARN expires, the distributor may face suspension of payouts and even delisting by asset management companies. Renewal also keeps your certification and status as a registered distributor active under AMFI.

How to Renew ARN Online: Simple Steps

Renewal of your ARN is necessary as soon as you can. The process is quite simple. Follow these steps:

Visit the official AMFI ARN renewal online portal.

Log in using your ARN and registered PAN number.

Upload the required Continuing Professional Education (CPE) certificate or the latest NISM certificate.

Make the renewal fee payment using net banking or a card.

Download your renewed ARN certificate instantly after submission.

Common Challenges in ARN Renewal and Tips

Some typical challenges include the following:

ARN code expiry leading to blocked commissions and account inactivation.

Aadhaar or PAN mismatch issues during online verification.

Forgetting renewal deadlines or missing CPE training.

AMFI portal errors during document upload.

Here are some tips to solve these issues: