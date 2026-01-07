What is ARN? (AMFI Registration Number)

Table of Content
Mutual fund or financial product distributors are registered professionals who help investors choose and invest in suitable mutual fund schemes. Those who wish to become financial product distributors need something called the ARN or AMFI Registration Number. But what is ARN? It is a unique six-digit identification code issued by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). It is granted to financial product distributors only after successfully passing the NISM Series V-A certification.
The ARN ensures that the distributor complies with regulatory standards and is eligible to earn commissions on mutual fund sales. It also reflects the distributor’s credibility and commitment to ethical selling practices. In this blog, we will walk you through why ARN is essential, how to register, renew, and maintain it, and answer some common questions.
All financial product distributors need the ARN to operate seamlessly. The code is extremely important for the following reasons:
Applicants need to meet these requirements:
The registration process is pretty simple. It can be done online with ease. Here’s what you need to do:
You will have to submit a few documents for verification during the registration process. Here’s a list of documents that you need to submit:
All documents can be submitted digitally for a hassle-free process.
The processing time for ARN registration is usually 15 days. The expenses involved are as follows:
|Type of Expense
|Estimated Cost
|NISM V-A Certification Exam
|₹1,500
|ARN Registration Fee (Individual)
|₹3,000 (plus GST)
|ARN Registration Fee (Non-individual)
|Starts at ₹3,000 and varies according to the type of institution (plus GST)
The ARN validity is for a period of 3 years. It is essential to renew it on time to continue distributing mutual funds and receiving commissions. If the ARN expires, the distributor may face suspension of payouts and even delisting by asset management companies. Renewal also keeps your certification and status as a registered distributor active under AMFI.
Renewal of your ARN is necessary as soon as you can. The process is quite simple. Follow these steps:
Some typical challenges include the following:
Here are some tips to solve these issues:
The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) allots the ARN to financial product distributors. This number allows them to help investors choose and invest in different mutual fund schemes legally and ethically.
To renew your ARN number online, visit the official AMFI website. You will need to enter your PAN and registered mobile number. You must also upload your valid NISM certificate or CPE proof. Renewal cannot be processed without these documents.
Yes. Once you have passed the NISM Series V-A mutual fund distribution exam, you can apply for ARN online. The AMFI portal allows applicants to register by filling out forms and uploading documents digitally.
To download your AMFI certificate or ARN card, visit the AMFI website. Log in using your ARN and personal details. The certificate is available in your dashboard and can be downloaded instantly as a PDF.
