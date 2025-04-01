How Much A Sub-broker Earns in India?

Table of Content
A sub broker helps investors transact securities on the exchanges such as the BSE or NSE. If you are a sub broker or deal with one, it is important to remember that the sub broker offers services to clients and works under a broker. A sub broker functions as a franchise of a broker and their earning capacity depends on a range of factors, including client base and the partnering broker.
If you are wondering about the role of a sub broker franchise and what kind of income you can earn as one, read on.
It is you as a sub broker who does all the hard work, involving researching companies, tracking performance of stocks and taking on the burden of the client’s investments. This is why the percentage of sub broker income can go up to 60 per cent of the brokerage fee, if you choose the ideal broker.
However, it is important to note that the sub broker cannot charge a client directly and can only earn from the broker. Also, as a sub broker, you may need to set apart an initial investment in terms of an office space and staff so as to provide a seamless customer experience to your clients.
Benefits of partnering with the right broker
Also read How To Start Sub-Broker Firm In India?
Work On Your Strengths And Abilities
Your income as a sub broker also depends on the product range you offer. If you choose the right partner and open a franchise, you will be able to offer a range of products to suit different clients. These could be equities, currencies, IPOs, commodities or mutual funds. The greater your range, the wider your clientele and the higher your opportunities for a substantial income.
As a sub broker, your success and income depend largely on building your client network, constantly following up with them and helping them with tips and advice on their investment choices.
Therefore, building your knowledge of the market is very important and is a great investment. Your ability to offer value, trust and efficient services also affect your income.
A sub broker can earn nearly 60 per cent of the income a broker makes on any given transaction provided it is the right broker. The more established the broker and their system, the better it is for the sub broker. Choosing the right partner is at the heart of earning a good sub broker income. An IIFL sub broker login is all you need to partner with a broker who offers excellent tech support, infrastructure and secure client management and migration processes. With that, you can attract a wider client base and boost your income.
Become a Partner & Earn up
to 1 Lakh* per Month!
Become a Partner & Earn up
to 1 Lakh* per Month!