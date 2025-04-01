Table of Content
The world of investments is rewarding but complex. To find your way and make the right decisions as an investor, you need to have extensive financial knowledge or assistance from a financial advisor. An independent financial advisor ensures that you are in the right direction with your investments and can achieve your set financial goals.
These professionals can either be a person or a firm. They are financial experts and provide assistance, make recommendations, prepare reports by analysing your investments, and charge a fee for the services. Such an advisor can not only help you with investment assistance but also ensure your transactions are successfully completed. Hence, the importance of a financial advisor is immense for investors.
With an understanding of the independent financial advisor definition, here are the key reasons why you should seek help from an advisor and why investors swear by the importance of independent financial advisors:
Importance of registered investment advisors: Registered investment advisors can help clients in making better investment decisions. They can invest the portfolio of their clients in a better way. They understand better the characteristics of different investment instruments. They understand the risk and return characteristics of different investment options. They also factor in the risk tolerance of the client while recommending an investment option for the client. They follow a systematic approach while taking investment decisions for a client.
Here is how such advisors can add value to your financial life.
It is thus clear that the role of an advisor goes beyond just financial help; it is to keep you financially healthy on an overall basis. So, if you’re planning to embark upon newer, bigger financial goals, you can find your independent advisor and hire an independent advisor online. You can also consider going to reputed and trustworthy firms such as IIFL or their sub-brokers.
Become a Partner & Earn up
to 1 Lakh* per Month!
Ans: The individual is an expert in the financial field and provides investment-related assistance to their clients in return for a fee.
Ans: You can join IIFL’s partner program which is the fastest-growing business model in the financial sector, to become an advisor for finance with IIFL.
Ans: These entities/individuals can become a financial partners with IIFL:
The rates for an independent advisor entirely depend on numerous factors, including the total number of assets involved, the length of time needed, and the advice you need. If the independent financial advisor is also managing your assets, besides broviding advice, then the fee may range between 0.5% to 2% of the assets under management.
Yes, having an independent financial advisor can be beneficial. The reason is they offer unbiased advice tailored to every client’s specific financial goals and circumstances, unlike advisors affiliated with financial institutions who may have incentives to promote certain products or services.
Furthermore, independent advisors can provide a wider range of options from various providers, ensuring you receive the best possible recommendations for your needs. Additionally, they often offer personalized attention and ongoing support, helping you navigate complex financial decisions and achieve your long-term objectives with greater confidence and peace of mind.
The cost of a personal financial advisor in India can vary. Typically, financial advisors charge a percentage of the assets under management (AUM), ranging from around 0.5% to 2% annually. For example, if you have assets worth ₹1,00,00,000, the annual fee could be between ₹50,000 to ₹2,00,000.
Alternatively, they may charge an hourly rate, which can range from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 or more per hour. Some advisors may also charge a flat fee for specific services, such as financial planning or retirement planning, ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 or higher, depending on the complexity of the service. Overall, costs can vary widely based on the advisor’s experience and the scope of services provided.
Become a Partner & Earn up
to 1 Lakh* per Month!