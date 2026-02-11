How Does IIFL Integrate with Existing ARN or IRDA Codes?

Table of Content
For financial product distributors and insurance advisors, your ARN or IRDA code represents years of effort, credibility, and client relationships. At IIFL Capital, we understand that switching platforms should never mean disrupting your existing business.
That’s why we’ve built a structured system explaining how IIFL Capital integrates ARN code, how partners can integrate IRDA code with IIFL Capital, and how seamless IIFL Capital IRDA onboarding ensures continuity without friction.
Before understanding the integration process, let’s clarify the basics.
In simple terms, your ARN is your license to distribute mutual funds and earn commissions.
Your IRDA code is your authorization to sell insurance policies and receive payouts.
At IIFL Capital, we respect these credentials and ensure they are integrated – not replaced.
We believe partners should never lose business momentum while upgrading their platform.
Here’s why integration is central to our onboarding philosophy:
No need to surrender your existing code or start fresh. We align your current credentials with our system.
Since you already hold valid licenses, activation timelines are significantly shorter.
Your existing client base, trail commissions, and relationships continue without interruption.
All transactions remain aligned with regulatory requirements under your original ARN or IRDA registration.
Our goal is simple: growth without friction.
Here’s how how IIFL Capital integrates ARN code works in practice:
We verify your valid ARN details and EUIN (if applicable).
Your ARN is mapped within the IIFL Capital transaction system – AAA Platform; allowing you to execute mutual fund transactions seamlessly.
For existing AUM:
Once mapped, you can:
This ensures your earning continuity while giving you access to IIFL Capital’s research-backed product basket and advanced tech tools.
The process to integrate IRDA code with IIFL Capital is structured in the similar way as it is for ARN holders.
We verify your IRDAI-issued license and documentation.
Under the IIFL Capital IRDA onboarding process:
We facilitate empanelment with relevant insurance companies under the IIFL Capital framework.
You can begin:
You continue operating with your existing license, now backed by IIFL Capital’s brand strength and operational ecosystem.
When you integrate your ARN or IRDA code with us, you unlock structured advantages:
Competitive commission models designed to reward active distributors.
Offer your clients access to mutual funds, insurance, PMS, AIFs, bonds, and more financial products – under one platform.
Access institutional-grade research to strengthen client conversations.
Cross-sell across asset classes and deepen wallet share from existing clients.
We understand integration can raise practical concerns. Our support team proactively addresses them.
Our onboarding team verifies details and coordinates corrections where required.
We provide a checklist and dedicated assistance to ensure quick completion.
Our backend team guides you on AMC-level procedures for smooth trail continuity.
We coordinate directly with insurer partners to accelerate mapping.
Our tech support team ensures platform access and transaction enablement without unnecessary downtime.
At every stage, our objective is clarity, speed, and continuity.
At IIFL Capital, we believe integration should not replace your identity; but strengthen it. Whether you are looking to understand how IIFL Capital integrates ARN code, planning to integrate IRDA code with IIFL Capital, or initiating IIFL Capital IRDA onboarding, our structured process ensures:
If you are ready to scale your distribution business with stronger technology, research support, and brand backing, connect with IIFL Capital today and unlock the next phase of your growth journey.
Become a Partner & Earn up
to 1 Lakh* per Month!
