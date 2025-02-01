What Is Sub-broker And Benefits Of Being A Sub-broker?

Table of Content
The emergence and rapid development of the stock market have created numerous opportunities in the industry for investors to make money. Owing to these numerous profit-making opportunities, the Indian stock market is witnessing unprecedented demand from the opening of record-breaking Demat accounts.
Technological advancements from Stock exchanges to brokers have enabled certain processes to be completely digitised. The most innovative process is digitising the trading platforms and the included system. For example, a plethora of online discount brokers are essentially apps that enable you to trade in the stock market through them, with little to no human intervention.
However, physical assistance is still required for investors who prefer having an expert to assist them in transactions and for online brokers to find new customers. The role known as authorised partner (previously known as sub-broker) has become pivotal in the spectrum of trading today.
This article will break down the concept of sub-brokers (now known as authorised partners) alongside an in-depth explanation of what they are, how one can become an authorised partner and its various benefits.
You have probably heard of a broker but are unaware of what an authorised partner is in the share market. If you are, here is the answer to what is a sub-broker (Also known as an Authorised Partner).
A sub-broker (Authorised Partner) is a person who functions similarly to a broker but works as the middleman between two parties: the customer and the main broker. While a stock broker is the middleman between an investor and the stock exchange, a sub-broker is the middleman between the stockbroker and the investor.
The job of an authorised partner is to mediate between the broker and client and assist the client in various activities such as financial transactions and paperwork. Since the authorised partner works for a stock broker, in most cases, their job includes bringing clients to the brokerage firm. Additionally, the authorised partner assists clients with investing and dealing with securities. In return for the services rendered by the authorised partners to the brokers, they receive a certain commission from the transaction done by the clients.
Now that you have understood what an authorised partner is, you can move on to understanding the concept in detail.
Sub-brokers (now known as authorised partners) play a pivotal part in equities markets, acting as delegated representatives approved by lead brokers to facilitate trades on their behalf. Here is a breakdown of their principal obligations and roles:
To become an authorised partner, several requirements and steps must be followed. Here’s a concise list of what you need:
The role of a sub broker is the result of an increase in demand for brokers as people generate excess amounts of funds and income that they wish to invest. While being a broker requires extensive permissions and certifications, being a sub broker allows you to carry out similar functions, short of being listed as a trading member of the stock market. You can consider partnering with reputed organizations like IIFL Capital to smooth your process for the same and make use of their existing expertise.
Ans: An authorised partner is a representative of a broker. A broker is a member of the stock exchange. An authorised partner can interact with customers as an authorised representative of the broker. There are many benefits of being an authorised partner. An authorised partner recruits new customers on behalf of the broker. They earn a commission from the broker for the new customers that it gets for the broker. The authorised partner also earns a commission from the broker on trades done by customers they have recruited. The authorised partner also gets the research & advisory support of the broker. The authorised partner can enjoy the brand name of a top broker such as IIFL Capital.
Ans: An authorised partner needs to be registered with SEBI, as per the requirement of Section 12 (1) of the SEBI Act, 1992. An authorised partner can take the franchise of a broker. A franchisee may not necessarily be an authorised partner. A franchisee may have the franchise only for selling other financial products such as mutual funds, insurance products, etc. So, a franchisee doesn’t need to be registered with SEBI. But if an authorised partner who deals in securities takes a broker’s franchise, then the partner should be registered with SEBI.
Ans: As per current SEBI regulations, there is no difference in the role of sub-brokers and Authorised Persons. In fact, sub-brokers are now called authorised partners. APs do not have to be registered with SEBI. The broker or authorised partner appointing an AP should only get the AP registered with relevant stock exchanges.
Authorised partners are allowed to trade in the cash market segment only on behalf of the clients. An AP can trade in cash, derivatives, and currency derivatives segments on behalf of the clients. However, APs cannot handle the money of the clients directly.
Ans: Completing 10+2 education is compulsory to become an authorised partner. Knowledge about financial markets is necessary. A bachelor’s degree in a finance-related field can be advantageous.
Ans: Authorised partners are appointed by main brokers to help clients on their behalf. Authorised partners must follow the regulations fixed by the main broker and the exchange authorities.
