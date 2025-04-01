Authorised Partners often struggled to manage transactions for leads or accounts. With the digital revolution, these tasks have become easier. But you need to discover an effective Authorised Partner terminal to reduce the burden of this tedious process.

Authorised Partners create a link between a brokerage house and their clients. The best Authorised Partner terminal will come with beneficial features and have a user-friendly interface for convenience. If you become an agent of the stockbroker, you can access an authorised person terminal. Some key features to expect in a Authorised Partner terminal include a detailed dashboard and the ability to generate leads.

Authorised Partner Terminal Overview

Authorised Partners bridge the gap between clients and stockbrokers by establishing a link between them. By acting as an agent of the broker, they offer services like finding new clients and managing existing ones. Authorised Partners get a percentage of charges and fees collected by the stockbroker offering these duties.

An efficient Authorised Partner terminal will serve as your all-in-one dashboard. It will come with features to deal with data. Additionally, it will help in understanding performance and lead generation with ease.

The best Authorised Partner terminal will be user-friendly with multiple features. The easy-to-use Authorised Partner platform will enable an understanding of different sales funnel levels for getting clients. If these terminals have data represented in bar charts, it will be more interactive for users.

Understanding The Concept Of An Authorised Person Terminal

While talking about stockbrokers and Authorised Partners, you will come across another type of broking house model. It is referred to as an authorised person, an individual appointed by a stockbroker to access the trading terminal.

On an authorised person terminal, you will have access to the tools and technology of the brokerage house to enhance performance and responsibility. This kind of terminal will allow you to access authorised trade securities in more than one segment.

If you work on an authorised person terminal, you will be able to do it from any corner. All you will need is a secure and strong phone connection with authorised permission from the broker-dealer.

A Brief Overview of Sub-broker Terminal

Difference Between Sub Broker Terminal And Authorised Person Terminal

Criteria Authorised Partner Authorised Person Definition This is an individual appointed by a stockbroker to work as an agent. This is an individual working for a recognised stock exchange trading member. Registration Needs to register with SEBI Needs to fill up an agreement with a stockbroker Revenue Sharing Around 50%-80% Around 20%-30% Responsibility Responsibilities similar to a stockbroker More responsibilities than a Authorised Partner Agreement Signs a tri-party agreement Enters into a two-party agreement

Features of a Authorised Partner Terminal

Some key properties to expect from a Authorised Partner terminal include:

Performance Overview Dashboard

It should offer a distinctive view of total weekly, monthly, quarterly, and yearly earnings. The dashboard in a good sub-broker terminal will have an alerts section. This will help in comparing the performance of the current month with that of the past month. The comparison can be made according to metrics like referral revenue, lead generation, and own revenue.

Lead Status

This section in your sub-broker terminal will offer comprehensive details about the total number of leads, their status, and the number of accounts opened. This particular segment can be further classified on the basis of the source of the lead. While leads can come directly, they also get generated from the clients and partners of sub-brokers.

TDS Certificate

If your terminal has this feature, you will be able to download TDS certificates for a particular quarter. Therefore, dealing with anything related to income taxes will become more convenient.

Incentives and Schemes

Any sub-broker terminal with this feature will be truly unique. Every broker does not offer extra incentives on top of the brokerage sharing. Any broker offering this feature on their terminal will provide detailed information about incentives. Moreover, it should come with a detailed outline of the incentive policies and referral structures.

API Request

This function is quite useful for generating an API link to capture leads on your website. The process of using the link once the request gets approved includes:

Collect the link from your terminal.

Embed it within the lead form of your website.

When a website visitor fills up the form, the details will show up on the terminal.

After the lead is on the terminal, you will be able to track its status with ease.

Basic Elements of Trading Platform/Terminal

The modern trading terminal is your comprehensive gateway to financial markets, offering a sophisticated yet user-friendly interface. These platforms deliver essential functionalities that transform your trading experience:

Real-time Market Intelligence: Access live market data across multiple asset classes, enabling unified trading in currencies, commodities, and derivatives through a single, streamlined interface. The platform’s instant quote updates ensure you never miss crucial market movements.

Advanced Trading Tools: Experience precision trading with robust order execution capabilities while sophisticated analytical tools harness historical patterns to generate actionable insights. State-of-the-art visualisation features convert complex market data into intuitive charts and graphics.

Security and Accessibility: Your trading activities remain protected through military-grade encryption protocols. Access markets seamlessly across devices – from PCs to mobile phones – keeping you connected worldwide. This flexibility, paired with real-time transaction monitoring and competitive brokerage rates, puts complete financial control at your fingertips.

This comprehensive toolkit empowers traders to navigate markets efficiently while maintaining full oversight of their investment journey.

Quick Summary

The advanced performance dashboard puts real-time earnings data at your fingertips, allowing you to analyse revenue patterns across weekly, monthly, quarterly, and yearly intervals. It empowers you to make strategic decisions backed by concrete financial insights.

Navigate your business growth effortlessly through an intelligent lead management interface that breaks down your entire sales pipeline – from tracking initial prospect interactions to monitoring successful account conversions, giving you complete visibility of your business development efforts.

Transform your operations through the multi-functional terminal, which serves as a centralised hub for diverse business needs: dive into comprehensive account analytics, unlock lucrative incentive schemes, streamline documentation with digital TDS certificates, leverage API capabilities for system integration, and amplify your network through the partner referral program.

Wrapping up

If you plan on becoming a sub-broker, you should have access to a legitimate terminal to fulfill the requirements. The right sub-broker terminal will come with useful features like an interactive dashboard and the property to generate a TDS certificate for greater convenience. But before starting to use this type of terminal, learn about the authorised person’s business structure in the stock market.