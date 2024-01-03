Download Forms

|Transposition Form
|Transmission form alongwith Dematerialisation form
|Rematerlisation Form
|Mutual Fund Dematerialisation Form
|Mutual Fund Repurchase / Redemption Form
|Rematerialisation Form – Mutual Fund
|Transmission Form Electronics Share Transfer – Death of Sole Holder
|Transmission Form Electronics Share Transfer – Death of one / more of the joint holders
|Account Closure Request Form
|Account Freeze / Unfreeze Form
|Re-Issuance of DIS Request Letter (In case of Lost/Misplaced/Theft of the Old DIS Book)
|Change of Signature Form
|Nomination Form
|Change in Account details
|Change of Name Form
|SMART Registration Form
|Minor Name Change Form
|CHANGE DEMAT SCHEME – AMCY3000 Form
|Margin Pledge Request Form
|Pledge Request Form_Normal Pledge
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.