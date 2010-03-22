360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: 360 ONE Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: 360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G
AMC
: 360 ONE Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Jun-2013
Fund Manager
: Milan Mody
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 714.74
Invest wise with Expert advice
360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.381
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If exit on or before 6 months from the date of allotment. NIL - If exit after 6 months from the date of allotment.
360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.81
1.86
3.13
4.49
10.05
7.39
7.22
7.47
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|4.11
|3000000
|29.37
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.60
|2500000
|25.70
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.54
|2500000
|25.34
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|3.52
|2500000
|25.16
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.51
|2500000
|25.11
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|3.49
|2500000
|24.98
|Corporate Debts
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|3.49
|2500000
|24.98
|Corporate Debts
|SK Finance
|-/-
|3.49
|2500000
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|2.12
|1500000
|15.17
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.11
|1500000
|15.08
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|2.10
|1500000
|15.00
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|2.07
|1500000
|14.82
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.39
|1000000
|9.97
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.69
|500000
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.14
|100000
|1.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|11.54
|8000000
|82.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|6.47
|4500000
|46.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|4.39
|3000000
|31.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|4.27
|3000000
|30.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|3.60
|2500000
|25.75
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|3.59
|2500000
|25.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|3.46
|2500000
|24.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.17
|1500000
|15.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.16
|1500000
|15.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2043
|-/-
|1.47
|1000000
|10.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.44
|1000000
|10.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.43
|1000000
|10.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.94
|661400
|6.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.71
|500000
|5.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.07
|0
|14.82
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.26
|0
|9.01
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement