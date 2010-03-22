iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

360 ONE Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW H

AMC

360 ONE Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

06-Jun-2013

Fund Manager

Milan Mody

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

714.74

360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW H - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  21.3992

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.50% - If exit on or before 6 months from the date of allotment. NIL - If exit after 6 months from the date of allotment.

360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW H- NAV Chart

360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW H- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.8
1.84
3.06
4.36
9.77
7.12
6.89
6.99
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW H- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
02-Apr-20153.980159490

360 ONE Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW H- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

10000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Capital Trust25,25,250

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-4.11300000029.37
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-3.60250000025.70
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-3.54250000025.34
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-3.52250000025.16
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-3.51250000025.11
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-3.49250000024.98
Corporate DebtsPNB Housing-/-3.49250000024.98
Corporate DebtsSK Finance-/-3.49250000024.97
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-2.12150000015.17
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.11150000015.08
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-2.10150000015.00
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-2.07150000014.82
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-1.3910000009.97
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.695000004.97
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.141000001.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-11.54800000082.42
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-6.47450000046.23
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2036-/-4.39300000031.37
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-4.27300000030.50
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2035-/-3.60250000025.75
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-3.59250000025.65
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-3.46250000024.77
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.17150000015.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-2.16150000015.49
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2043-/-1.47100000010.53
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-1.44100000010.34
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.43100000010.23
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.946614006.78
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.715000005.10
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.07014.82
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.2609.01

Key information

Fund House:
360 ONE Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Mar-2010
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,805.18
Trustee/s:
Ashok Kumar Garg, Karat Venugopal Parmeshwa, Mr. R Mohan, IIFL Trustee Limited (For
Chairman:
Homai Daruwalla
CEO / MD:
Mr. Manoj shenoy, Raghav Iyengar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi, Smita Aggarwal, Venkataraman Rajamani
Compliance Officer/s:
Sonali Tendulkar
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sushil Sharma, Chandan Bhatnagar
Fund Manager/s:
Milan Mody
Auditors:
Deloittee Price Waterhous

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
360 ONE Centre,6th Floor, Kamala City Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 48765600
Fax:
022 - 46464706
Email:
service@360.one
Website:
www.360.one/asset-management/mutualfund/

