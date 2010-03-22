360 ONE Gold ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: 360 ONE Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: 360 ONE Gold ETF
AMC
: 360 ONE Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gold - ETFs
Launch Date
: 20-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Rahul Khetawat
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
360 ONE Gold ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 89.6094
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
360 ONE Gold ETF- NAV Chart
360 ONE Gold ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.17
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.52
|Category Avg
2.21
6.15
16.4
18.98
29.1
19.13
14.42
36.07
|Category Best
3.45
7.07
17.39
20.06
29.88
19.74
14.78
430.37
|Category Worst
0.6
4.89
14.29
17.06
26.68
18.8
14.18
4.52
360 ONE Gold ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
360 ONE Gold ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement