360 ONE Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: 360 ONE Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: 360 ONE Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: 360 ONE Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Nov-2013
Fund Manager
: Milan Mody
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1089.62
360 ONE Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1005.9789
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
360 ONE Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
360 ONE Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.25
0.7
1.82
3.57
7.24
6.64
5.23
4.76
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
360 ONE Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
360 ONE Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|ZCB
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.78
|2500000
|30.15
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|2.31
|2500000
|24.98
|Corporate Debts
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|1.38
|1500000
|14.98
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|8.31
|9000000
|89.93
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|4.61
|5000000
|49.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.61
|5000000
|49.89
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.59
|5000000
|49.66
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|4.59
|5000000
|49.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.57
|5000000
|49.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.57
|5000000
|49.43
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|4.56
|5000000
|49.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.55
|5000000
|49.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|4.15
|4500000
|44.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.73
|3000000
|29.61
|Commercial Paper
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.31
|2500000
|24.99
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.30
|2500000
|24.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.30
|2500000
|24.96
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.30
|2500000
|24.89
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.29
|2500000
|24.85
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.29
|2500000
|24.82
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|2.29
|2500000
|24.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.28
|2500000
|24.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.28
|2500000
|24.71
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|2.28
|2500000
|24.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.28
|2500000
|24.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.28
|2500000
|24.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.27
|2500000
|24.66
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|2.27
|2500000
|24.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|RBL Bank
|-/-
|2.26
|2500000
|24.54
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.84
|2000000
|19.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.78
|0
|51.72
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.41
|0
|4.43
