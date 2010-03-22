iifl-logo
360 ONE Overnight Fund Direct G

360 ONE Overnight Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

360 ONE Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

360 ONE Overnight Fund Direct G

AMC

360 ONE Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

01-Jul-2025

Fund Manager

Milan Mody

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

360 ONE Overnight Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  01-Jul-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

360 ONE Overnight Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

360 ONE Overnight Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

360 ONE Overnight Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

360 ONE Overnight Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Key information

Fund House:
360 ONE Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Mar-2010
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,342.00
Trustee/s:
Ashok Kumar Garg, Karat Venugopal Parmeshwa, Mr. R Mohan, IIFL Trustee Limited (For
Chairman:
Homai Daruwalla
CEO / MD:
Mr. Manoj shenoy, Raghav Iyengar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi, Smita Aggarwal, Venkataraman Rajamani
Compliance Officer/s:
Sonali Tendulkar
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sushil Sharma, Chandan Bhatnagar
Fund Manager/s:
Milan Mody
Auditors:
Deloittee Price Waterhous

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
360 ONE Centre,6th Floor, Kamala City Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 48765600
Fax:
022 - 46464706
Email:
service@360.one
Website:
www.360.one/asset-management/mutualfund/
