360 ONE Quant Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: 360 ONE Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: 360 ONE Quant Fund Direct G
AMC
: 360 ONE Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 08-Nov-2021
Fund Manager
: Parijat Garg
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 571.26
360 ONE Quant Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.4172
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out, on or before 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment.
360 ONE Quant Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
360 ONE Quant Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.06
9.85
-5.22
-10.57
6.77
21.84
-
20.02
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
360 ONE Quant Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
360 ONE Quant Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|3.82
|155962
|21.84
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|3.77
|100979
|21.53
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|3.71
|113423
|21.23
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|3.64
|97614
|20.80
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|3.52
|120765
|20.13
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|3.42
|152265
|19.55
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.42
|14020
|19.53
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.26
|63344
|18.67
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.23
|33766
|18.50
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|3.14
|80836
|17.99
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|3.06
|122388
|17.50
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|3.05
|103100
|17.43
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|2.97
|205750
|16.99
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.93
|424288
|16.74
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.87
|45334
|16.44
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.87
|18844
|16.41
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.79
|94493
|15.94
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.78
|34296
|15.93
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|2.77
|64304
|15.84
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.76
|19990
|15.79
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.76
|34375
|15.79
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.74
|624206
|15.65
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.73
|428720
|15.61
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.70
|526355
|15.46
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.69
|56605
|15.38
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.65
|638544
|15.15
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.60
|40484
|14.90
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.53
|46918
|14.48
|Equity
|Rail Vikas
|Construction
|2.48
|427157
|14.19
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|2.39
|17638
|13.69
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.34
|372068
|13.40
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.27
|91266
|12.97
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.11
|309777
|12.10
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.64
|37907
|9.38
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.13
|37430
|6.48
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.82
|0
|4.70
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.53
|0
|-3.05
