Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Abakkus Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Dir G
AMC
: Abakkus Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 08-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Sanjay Doshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2492.97
Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.878
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the 10% (limit) within 3 months from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil
Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
-1.22
-
-
-
-
-
-1.22
|Category Avg
0.89
-3.28
-4.13
-0.29
9.5
18.48
17.79
13.05
|Category Best
8.01
5.16
7.04
11.42
33.66
34.02
31.79
40.91
|Category Worst
-7.82
-12.03
-13.58
-14.82
-12.3
2.26
6.13
-18.88
Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.78
|700000
|69.38
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.42
|450000
|60.43
|Equity
|SBI
|Banks
|1.69
|427999
|42.03
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.59
|275000
|39.70
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.47
|90000
|36.75
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.47
|1370000
|36.59
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.45
|600000
|36.26
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.39
|45000
|34.59
|Equity
|Urban Company
|Retailing
|0.96
|1796783
|23.99
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.93
|700000
|23.06
|Equity
|Emmvee Photovol.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.86
|1120428
|21.55
|Equity
|Inox India
|Industrial Products
|0.73
|160752
|18.23
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.72
|1000000
|18.00
|Equity
|Heritage Foods
|Food Products
|0.40
|217609
|10.01
|Equity
|Deepak Fertilis.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.30
|57863
|7.44
|Equity
|Supriya Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.08
|25127
|1.88
