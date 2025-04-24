iifl-logo

Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Abakkus Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

08-Dec-2025

Fund Manager

Sanjay Doshi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2492.97

Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  29-Jan-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.865

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the 10% (limit) within 3 months from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil

Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.39
-1.35
-
-
-
-
-
-1.35
Category Avg
0.89
-3.28
-4.13
-0.29
9.5
18.48
17.79
13.05
Category Best
8.01
5.16
7.04
11.42
33.66
34.02
31.79
40.91
Category Worst
-7.82
-12.03
-13.58
-14.82
-12.3
2.26
6.13
-18.88

Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC Bank7,00,000
ICICI Bank4,50,000
SBI4,27,999
United Spirits2,75,000
Federal Bank13,70,000
Larsen & Toubro90,000
Vedanta6,00,000
Oracle Fin.Serv.45,000
Urban Company17,96,783
NTPC7,00,000
Emmvee Photovol.11,20,428
Inox India1,60,752
Tata Steel10,00,000
Heritage Foods2,17,609
Deepak Fertilis.57,863
Supriya Lifesci.25,127

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.7870000069.38
EquityICICI BankBanks2.4245000060.43
EquitySBIBanks1.6942799942.03
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.5927500039.70
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.479000036.75
EquityFederal BankBanks1.47137000036.59
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.4560000036.26
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software1.394500034.59
EquityUrban CompanyRetailing0.96179678323.99
EquityNTPCPower0.9370000023.06
EquityEmmvee Photovol.Electrical Equipment0.86112042821.55
EquityInox IndiaIndustrial Products0.7316075218.23
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.72100000018.00
EquityHeritage FoodsFood Products0.4021760910.01
EquityDeepak Fertilis.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.30578637.44
EquitySupriya Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.08251271.88

Key information

Fund House:
Abakkus Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Apr-2025
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
91.06
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vaibhav Chugh
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
NA
Compliance Officer/s:
Lijo Varghese
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Sanjay Doshi
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Abakkus Centre 6th Floor, Param House Shanti Nagar,Near Grand Hyatt, Santacruz(East),Mumbai 400055
Contact Nos:
+912268846661
Fax:
NA
Email:
mf.investor.support@abakkusinvest.com
Website:
https://www.abakkusmf.com/
