Aditya Birla SL Asset Allocator FoF IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Asset Allocator FoF IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 10-Jul-2006
Fund Manager
: Vinod Narayan Bhat
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 183.58
Aditya Birla SL Asset Allocator FoF IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Aditya Birla SL Asset Allocator FoF IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Asset Allocator FoF IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.9
5.41
-1.14
-4.21
10.09
13.46
19.67
10.35
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Aditya Birla SL Asset Allocator FoF IDCW- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Asset Allocator FoF IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ABSL Gold ETF
|-/-
|14.66
|3567607
|26.92
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|11.73
|126062
|21.53
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap Fund - Dir (G)
|-/-
|11.10
|11681410
|20.38
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Corporate Bond Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|10.11
|1672726
|18.56
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Govt Securities Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|8.74
|1911324
|16.04
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund-Dir(G)
|-/-
|8.57
|3168471
|15.74
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Nifty Next 50 Index Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|6.05
|7894729
|11.11
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Midcap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|5.47
|137950
|10.04
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Banking&Financial Services-Dir(G)
|-/-
|4.32
|1367946
|7.93
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL India GenNext Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|3.76
|325528
|6.91
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Pharma & Healthcare Fund - Dir (G)
|-/-
|3.74
|2299446
|6.87
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|3.51
|360429
|6.45
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Birla SL Manufacturing Equity Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|3.45
|2142659
|6.33
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.93
|0
|9.06
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.20
|0
|-0.37
