Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund G

Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund G

AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Short Term Income Funds

Launch Date

24-Apr-2008

Fund Manager

Kaustubh Gupta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

9585.97

Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  360.7746

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund G- NAV Chart

Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.77
1.82
2.77
4.31
8.71
6.73
6.65
7.87
Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02

Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-3.1330000300.60
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.6125000251.34
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.5424500244.57
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-2.17210208.44
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-2.0319500195.70
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.9218500184.25
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.8117500174.46
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.8117500174.04
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.7617000169.66
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.731665166.15
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.7216500165.68
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.7216500165.34
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.7216500165.13
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-1.651550158.81
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-1.641600157.53
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.5715000150.69
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-1.5114500145.36
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.4213500136.50
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.4113500135.53
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.3112500126.16
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.2912500124.04
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.2512000120.51
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-1.0610000101.84
Corporate DebtsIndian Renewable-/-1.0510000101.17
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.0410000100.34
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.98950094.61
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.93900090.05
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.89850085.54
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.848081.40
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.7875075.72
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.7875075.49
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.78750075.26
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.78750074.92
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-0.7472071.22
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.68650065.59
Corporate DebtsBank of Baroda-/-0.676564.41
Corporate DebtsM R P L-/-0.6564263.31
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.6260059.78
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.52500050.77
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.52500050.18
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.52500049.98
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.52500049.92
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.51500049.85
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.51500049.84
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.51500049.84
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.51500049.82
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.51500049.78
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.5150049.75
Corporate DebtsBank of Baroda-/-0.51500049.65
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.41400040.23
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.41400040.18
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.41400039.81
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.36350035.30
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-0.36350035.01
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.31300030.26
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.26250025.20
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.26250025.18
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.2625025.12
Corporate DebtsSMFG Home Financ-/-0.26250025.11
Corporate DebtsAxis Finance-/-0.26250025.11
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.26250025.10
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.26250025.07
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.26250025.03
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.26250025.01
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.26250025.00
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.26250025.00
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.26250024.98
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.26250024.97
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.26250024.95
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.26250024.95
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.25250024.92
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.2525024.92
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.2525024.90
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.25250024.88
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.258324.79
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.2525024.60
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.212120.48
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.2120020.35
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-0.21200020.14
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.20200020.13
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.2020020.06
Corporate DebtsPipeline Infra-/-0.16160016.13
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.1615015.51
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.152015.10
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.15150015.02
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1515015.01
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.15150014.98
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.1515014.91
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.1010010.40
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.1010010.38
Corporate DebtsNuclear Power Co-/-0.1010010.13
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1-/-0.09109.41
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.08668.40
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.0887.91
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.0797.65
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-0.0787.52
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.05405.11
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.05505.10
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.0555.08
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.05505.07
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.05505.05
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.05504.97
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.01101.00
Corporate DebtsNational Highway-/-0.0050.50
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.6524904000254.83
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-2.3521946000225.46
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-1.8917674100181.55
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-1.3312567400128.40
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-1.01969630097.59
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-0.55511203052.84
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-0.46432880044.93
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2039-/-0.46432440044.71
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2039-/-0.42400000040.30
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.26314300025.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.25314300024.20
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.21290000020.58
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2036-/-0.20200000020.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.20200000019.91
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2035-/-0.20200000019.88
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.20250240019.19
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.19200000018.72
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.18253675017.89
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2035-/-0.15150000015.08
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.15150000014.96
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2039-/-0.15150000014.93
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.14140640014.09
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.13155025012.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.12150000012.31
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.12117600012.11
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-0.12120000012.08
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.11152100011.33
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.11104280010.58
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2073-/-0.10100000010.54
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2074-/-0.10100000010.04
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2039-/-0.1010000009.95
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2035-/-0.1010000009.94
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.0910720008.78
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.0810000008.62
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.0810640008.44
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.0710414007.67
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.065852005.77
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.055000005.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.055000005.07
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.055000005.06
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.055000005.06
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.055000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.055000004.98
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2038-/-0.055000004.94
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2035-/-0.055000004.84
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.044775004.74
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.044000004.20
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2063-/-0.044000004.09
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.045212504.06
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.043898004.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.045179003.90
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.035212503.80
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.035070003.40
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.035070003.29
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2036-/-0.033000003.16
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.033000003.02
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2038-/-0.022360002.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.022095002.16
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.022000002.06
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.011900001.91
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2040-/-0.011855001.90
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2036-/-0.011657001.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.011400001.42
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.011400001.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.011204001.18
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.011000001.05
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.00750000.76
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.00500000.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.00500000.50
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.00663000.50
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.00621000.46
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.00415000.41
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-2.082000.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-4.16500.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2038-/-2.08200.00
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.715500260.24
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.222500117.09
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.99200095.81
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.98200094.78
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.73150070.41
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.68140066.16
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.49100047.70
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.49100047.58
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.48100046.62
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.48100046.46
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.2450023.62
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.2450023.61
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.2450023.28
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.2450023.27
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.102009.63
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.760265.01
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.31029.95

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Sep-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,84,999.93
Trustee/s:
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tru, Mr. Debasish Mallick, Mr. karim Gilani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.A.Balasubramanian
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sandeep Asthana, Mr.A. Balasubramanian, Mr.Ramesh Abhishek, Mr.Sunder Rajan Raman, Mr.Amrit Kanwal, Mr.Sandeep Asthana
Compliance Officer/s:
Parth Makwana
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Keerti Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Kaustubh Gupta
Auditors:
S.R.Battiboi & Co. LLP-Fo, M/s. Haribhakti & Co. - F

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One World Centre,Tower 1,17th Flr, Jupiter Mills,senapati Bapat Marg,Elphinstone Road, Mumbai 400013
Contact Nos:
022 43568000 / 022 43568008
Fax:
022 43568110/8111
Email:
abslamc.cs@adityabirlacapital.com
Website:
https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com

