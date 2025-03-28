Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW M
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 22-Sep-2008
Fund Manager
: Kaustubh Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9585.97
Invest wise with Expert advice
Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 112.8304
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.77
1.81
2.76
4.3
8.69
6.18
6.32
7.94
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Aditya Birla SL Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.13
|30000
|300.60
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.61
|25000
|251.34
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.54
|24500
|244.57
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|2.17
|210
|208.44
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.03
|19500
|195.70
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.92
|18500
|184.25
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.81
|17500
|174.46
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.81
|17500
|174.04
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.76
|17000
|169.66
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.73
|1665
|166.15
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.72
|16500
|165.68
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.72
|16500
|165.34
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.72
|16500
|165.13
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.65
|1550
|158.81
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.64
|1600
|157.53
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.57
|15000
|150.69
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.51
|14500
|145.36
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.42
|13500
|136.50
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.41
|13500
|135.53
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.31
|12500
|126.16
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.29
|12500
|124.04
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.25
|12000
|120.51
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.06
|10000
|101.84
|Corporate Debts
|Indian Renewable
|-/-
|1.05
|10000
|101.17
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.04
|10000
|100.34
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.98
|9500
|94.61
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.93
|9000
|90.05
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.89
|8500
|85.54
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.84
|80
|81.40
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.78
|750
|75.72
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.78
|750
|75.49
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.78
|7500
|75.26
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.78
|7500
|74.92
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.74
|720
|71.22
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.68
|6500
|65.59
|Corporate Debts
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.67
|65
|64.41
|Corporate Debts
|M R P L
|-/-
|0.65
|642
|63.31
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.62
|600
|59.78
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|5000
|50.77
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.52
|5000
|50.18
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.52
|5000
|49.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.52
|5000
|49.92
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.51
|5000
|49.85
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.51
|5000
|49.84
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.51
|5000
|49.84
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.51
|5000
|49.82
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.51
|5000
|49.78
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.51
|500
|49.75
|Corporate Debts
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.51
|5000
|49.65
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.41
|4000
|40.23
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.41
|4000
|40.18
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.41
|4000
|39.81
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.36
|3500
|35.30
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.36
|3500
|35.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.31
|3000
|30.26
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.20
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.18
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.26
|250
|25.12
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.11
|Corporate Debts
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.11
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.07
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|25.00
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|24.98
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.26
|2500
|24.95
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.25
|2500
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.25
|250
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.25
|250
|24.90
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.25
|2500
|24.88
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.25
|83
|24.79
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.25
|250
|24.60
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.21
|21
|20.48
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.21
|200
|20.35
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.21
|2000
|20.14
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.20
|2000
|20.13
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.20
|200
|20.06
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.16
|1600
|16.13
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.16
|150
|15.51
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.15
|20
|15.10
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.15
|1500
|15.02
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.15
|150
|15.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.15
|1500
|14.98
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.15
|150
|14.91
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.10
|100
|10.40
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.10
|100
|10.38
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.10
|100
|10.13
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.09
|10
|9.41
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.08
|66
|8.40
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.08
|8
|7.91
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.07
|9
|7.65
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.07
|8
|7.52
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.05
|40
|5.11
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.05
|50
|5.10
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.05
|5
|5.08
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.05
|50
|5.07
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.05
|50
|5.05
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.05
|50
|4.97
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.01
|10
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.00
|5
|0.50
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.65
|24904000
|254.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|2.35
|21946000
|225.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.89
|17674100
|181.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|1.33
|12567400
|128.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|1.01
|9696300
|97.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|0.55
|5112030
|52.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|0.46
|4328800
|44.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.46
|4324400
|44.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.42
|4000000
|40.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.26
|3143000
|25.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.25
|3143000
|24.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.21
|2900000
|20.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.20
|2000000
|20.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.20
|2000000
|19.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.20
|2000000
|19.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.20
|2502400
|19.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.19
|2000000
|18.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.18
|2536750
|17.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.15
|1500000
|15.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.15
|1500000
|14.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.15
|1500000
|14.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.14
|1406400
|14.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.13
|1550250
|12.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.12
|1500000
|12.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.12
|1176000
|12.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|0.12
|1200000
|12.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.11
|1521000
|11.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.11
|1042800
|10.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2073
|-/-
|0.10
|1000000
|10.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|0.10
|1000000
|10.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.10
|1000000
|9.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.10
|1000000
|9.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.09
|1072000
|8.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.08
|1000000
|8.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.08
|1064000
|8.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.07
|1041400
|7.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.06
|585200
|5.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|4.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|4.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|4.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.04
|477500
|4.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.04
|400000
|4.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|0.04
|400000
|4.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.04
|521250
|4.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.04
|389800
|4.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.04
|517900
|3.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.03
|521250
|3.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.03
|507000
|3.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.03
|507000
|3.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.03
|300000
|3.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.03
|300000
|3.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|0.02
|236000
|2.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.02
|209500
|2.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.02
|200000
|2.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.01
|190000
|1.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2040
|-/-
|0.01
|185500
|1.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.01
|165700
|1.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.01
|140000
|1.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.01
|140000
|1.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.01
|120400
|1.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.01
|100000
|1.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.00
|75000
|0.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.00
|50000
|0.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.00
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.00
|66300
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.00
|62100
|0.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.00
|41500
|0.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|2.08
|200
|0.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|4.16
|50
|0.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|2.08
|20
|0.00
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.71
|5500
|260.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.22
|2500
|117.09
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.99
|2000
|95.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.98
|2000
|94.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.73
|1500
|70.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|1400
|66.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.49
|1000
|47.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.49
|1000
|47.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.48
|1000
|46.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.48
|1000
|46.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.24
|500
|23.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.24
|500
|23.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.24
|500
|23.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.24
|500
|23.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.10
|200
|9.63
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.76
|0
|265.01
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.31
|0
|29.95
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement