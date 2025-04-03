Aditya Birla SL BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 14-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Priya Sridhar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 28.9
Aditya Birla SL BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.8882
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 30 days from the date of allotment: 0.05% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 30 days from the date of allotment: Nil.
Aditya Birla SL BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.02
12.67
-7.56
-
-
-
-
-11.11
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Aditya Birla SL BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL BSE India Infrastructure Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|12.15
|11098
|3.51
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|9.25
|86001
|2.67
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|7.48
|4829
|2.16
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|7.45
|95689
|2.15
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|7.15
|82488
|2.06
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|6.67
|18020
|1.92
|Equity
|Rail Vikas
|Construction
|4.88
|42432
|1.41
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|4.49
|35628
|1.29
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|3.78
|30366
|1.09
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|3.59
|30653
|1.03
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|3.57
|66145
|1.03
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|2.65
|16056
|0.76
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|2.41
|7958
|0.69
|Equity
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|Construction
|2.25
|150211
|0.65
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|2.23
|36912
|0.64
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|2.16
|9107
|0.62
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.11
|88087
|0.61
|Equity
|NBCC
|Construction
|1.95
|77334
|0.56
|Equity
|Adani Green
|Power
|1.76
|6594
|0.51
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|1.74
|44891
|0.50
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.56
|13170
|0.45
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.52
|9490
|0.44
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|1.42
|56363
|0.41
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|1.33
|3044
|0.38
|Equity
|Ircon Intl.
|Construction
|1.21
|24811
|0.35
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|0.69
|2488
|0.20
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.66
|7060
|0.19
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.50
|11276
|0.14
|Equity
|SJVN
|Power
|0.37
|12803
|0.10
|Equity
|Guj Pipavav Port
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.28
|6642
|0.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.62
|0
|0.46
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.04
|0
|-0.30
