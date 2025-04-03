Aditya Birla SL BSE Sensex ETF
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL BSE Sensex ETF
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 14-Jul-2016
Fund Manager
: Priya Sridhar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 306.19
Aditya Birla SL BSE Sensex ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 75.5533
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Aditya Birla SL BSE Sensex ETF- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL BSE Sensex ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.68
4.38
-3.57
-7.26
4.39
10.04
23.76
12.2
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Aditya Birla SL BSE Sensex ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL BSE Sensex ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.40
|272556
|47.18
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.98
|254137
|30.57
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.54
|243727
|29.23
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.17
|130123
|21.96
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.94
|96405
|15.13
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.35
|42099
|13.32
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.29
|333456
|13.16
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|36492
|12.71
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|102544
|10.41
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.28
|52995
|10.07
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.10
|138235
|9.51
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.79
|10033
|8.57
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|31803
|8.21
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|32161
|7.04
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|38891
|6.19
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|38122
|6.00
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.85
|4756
|5.68
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|244509
|5.42
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.73
|171151
|5.32
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|75578
|4.69
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.50
|15030
|4.62
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|164160
|4.11
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.33
|4055
|4.10
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.32
|296783
|4.07
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.19
|19554
|3.66
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.15
|16239
|3.54
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.11
|22909
|3.41
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|26455
|2.83
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.91
|12850
|2.81
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|23852
|2.35
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.21
