Aditya Birla SL Conglomerate Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Aditya Birla SL Conglomerate Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 05-Dec-2024
Fund Manager
: Harish Krishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1353.89
Aditya Birla SL Conglomerate Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.77
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 90 days from the date of allotment: 0.50% of applicable NAV. For redemption / switch-out of units after 90 days from the date of allotment: Nil.
Aditya Birla SL Conglomerate Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Aditya Birla SL Conglomerate Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.51
5.05
-2.78
-
-
-
-
-2.3
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Aditya Birla SL Conglomerate Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Aditya Birla SL Conglomerate Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|15.80
|1783087
|213.98
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|8.08
|345996
|109.46
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|6.74
|353316
|91.33
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|5.58
|403851
|75.61
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|5.18
|82326
|70.22
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.55
|208888
|48.18
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.54
|322581
|47.99
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|3.39
|94771
|45.97
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|3.02
|383077
|40.96
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.93
|283891
|39.76
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|2.83
|156069
|38.42
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.72
|1066670
|36.90
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|2.67
|633390
|36.26
|Equity
|Welspun Corp
|Industrial Products
|2.55
|469395
|34.58
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|2.01
|58490
|27.29
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.97
|574733
|26.72
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.96
|276424
|26.63
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|1.95
|126377
|26.48
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.62
|1031729
|21.96
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.55
|159303
|21.02
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.52
|279479
|20.63
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.52
|240693
|20.60
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.50
|44956
|20.37
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.49
|20000
|20.25
|Equity
|TVS Holdings
|Finance
|1.43
|23664
|19.36
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.38
|23781
|18.79
|Equity
|Arvind Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.35
|540446
|18.32
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.30
|285538
|17.72
|Equity
|PCBL Chemical
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.99
|375787
|13.45
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|0.98
|552893
|13.38
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.94
|153656
|12.77
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.58
|125000
|7.92
|Equity
|Finolex Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.50
|400000
|6.83
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.47
|180000
|6.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|5.02
|0
|67.97
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.80
|0
|-10.91
